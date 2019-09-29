Wide receiver Antonio Brown, through the NFL Players Association, could file multiple grievances seeking to recoup his lost income from the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots.

No grievances have been officially filed by the NFLPA on Brown’s behalf to this point, according to a person familiar with the situation. But that person, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the pending quasi-legal issues, added that there are “multiple issues which would potentially be pursued.”

Brown is a free agent after being released by the Patriots amid an NFL investigation into allegations by two women of rape, sexual assault and intimidation. The Raiders released him, at his request, just before the season after a practice-field verbal confrontation with General Manager Mike Mayock. That spat followed Brown missing time during training camp because of injuries to his feet sustained during cryotherapy treatments and two failed grievances against the NFL over his helmet choice.

Brown previously wrote on social media that the NFLPA would attempt retrieve about $40 million in guaranteed money in his contracts with the Raiders and Patriots. That includes a $1 million signing bonus and $29.1 million in guaranteed salaries from the Raiders, and a $9 million signing bonus and $1 million salary guarantee from the Patriots. He also was fined $215,000 by the Raiders for the incident with Mayock and could attempt to recoup fine money.

WASHINGTON: Coach Jay Gruden says he doesn’t know who his team’s starting quarterback will be when Washington plays host to the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots next Sunday.

Case Keenum struggled again in a 24-3 loss to the Giants and was replaced in the second quarter by rookie Dwayne Haskins, who was 9 of 17 for 107 yards and three interceptions, including one that Jabrill Peppers returned 32 yards for a touchdown.

“If I feel like he gives us the best chance to win against New England, I’ll put him in,” Gruden said of Haskins. “That’s the way it is at every position with everybody. You’re just not handed the keys because of where you’re drafted, you’ve got to earn the right. I think he will continue to get better, and better, and better.”

PANTHERS: Quarterback Cam Newton said he plans on taking “time away from the game” because of a midfoot sprain that has bothered him since the third preseason game.

Newton says in a 15-minute video blog released Friday night that he probably shouldn’t have tried to play through the injury and needs to give himself time to heal.

