DETROIT — Darrel Williams ran for a go-ahead, 1-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left after Patrick Mahomes’ run converted a fourth down, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied Sunday for a 34-30 win over the Detroit Lions.

Kansas City started the winning drive on its 21. Mahomes converted a fourth-and-8 from his 34 with a 15-yard run and finished with a career-high 56 yards rushing.

The Chiefs (4-0) went ahead for the first time early in the third quarter when Bashaud Breeland recovered Kerryon Johnson’s fumble at the goal line and returned it 100 yards, taking advantage of everyone on the field appearing to stop momentarily. The pivotal play stood after replay review.

Matthew Stafford threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay with 2:26 left to give Detroit (2-1-1) a 30-27 lead. Golladay had a touchdown overturned earlier because he appeared to lose control of the football as he hit the turf, and Stafford lost a fumble on the next play.

Mahomes was 24 of 42 for 315 yards. The reigning MVP was held without a touchdown pass, ending his streak of 14 games with at least two touchdown passes.

GIANTS 24, WASHINGTON 3: Daniel Jones worked his magic again, Wayne Gallman scored two touchdowns, and Jabrill Peppers scored on a 32-yard interception return as New York (2-2) beat visiting Washington (0-4).

Jones (23 of 31 for 225 yards) has sparked the Giants since replacing two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning as the starting quarterback. He led the Giants to touchdowns on their first two drives.

Gallman, starting because Saquon Barkley has a high ankle sprain, caught a 6-yard TD pass and scored on a 1-yard run to stake New York to a 14-0 lead.

BUCCANEERS 55, RAMS 40: Jameis Winston passed for 385 yards and threw two of his four touchdown passes to Chris Godwin, and Ndamukong Suh returned a Jared Goff fumble 37 yards for a touchdown with 1:06 to play as Tampa Bay (2-2) won at Los Angeles (3-1).

Godwin had career highs of 12 catches for 172 yards as the Buccaneers jumped to an early 21-0 lead and then scored 24 points in a wild fourth quarter, completing the highest-scoring game in the franchise’s 44-year history.

Goff passed for a career-high 517 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw three interceptions for the second time in his career.

BROWNS 40, RAVENS 25: Baker Mayfield threw for 342 yards and a touchdown, Nick Chubb ran for a pivotal 88-yard score, and Cleveland (2-2) won at Baltimore (2-2) to earn a share of first place in the AFC North.

Chubb finished with 165 yards and three touchdowns against the league’s third-ranked rushing defense. Jarvis Landry had eight catches for 167 yards before leaving because of a suspected concussion.

BEARS 16, VIKINGS 6: Chase Daniel threw for 195 yards and a touchdown after Mitchell Trubisky got knocked out of the game with a left shoulder injury on the opening possession, and Chicago (3-1) swarmed NFL rushing leader Dalvin Cook in a victory over visiting Minnesota (2-2).

Trubisky was scrambling when Danielle Hunter dragged him down, and the quarterback’s non-throwing arm got pinned awkwardly under his body as the ball popped out. Minnesota made the recovery, but a holding penalty against Anthony Harris negated the play.

Daniel came on and connected with Tarik Cohen for a 10-yard touchdown to complete a 14-play drive. The 10th-year pro completed 22 of 30 passes.

SEAHAWKS 27, CARDINALS 10: Russell Wilson threw for 240 yards and a touchdown, Jadeveon Clowney returned an interception for a touchdown and Seattle (3-1) won at Arizona (0-3-1).

RAIDERS 31, COLTS 24: Derek Carr led Oakland to touchdowns on three of its first four possessions, and Erik Harris returned a late interception 30 yards for a score to seal a victory at Indianapolis (2-2).

PANTHERS 16, TEXANS 10: Kyle Allen threw for 232 yards, and Carolina (2-2) overcame his three fumbles with help from a big defensive play at Houston (2-2).

The Texans, trailing 13-10, were driving with about four minutes left when Deshaun Watson was sacked by Vernon Butler, who caused a fumble recovered by Eric Reid at the Houston 33.

JAGUARS 26, BRONCOS 24: Leonard Fournette ran for a career-high 225 yards and Josh Lambo kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, sending visiting Jacksonville (2-2) past winless Denver (0-4).

Gardner Minshew II drove the Jaguars into field-goal range after Joe Flacco’s 8-yard TD throw to Courtland Sutton with 1:38 left gave Denver a 24-23 lead.

TITANS 24, FALCONS 10: Marcus Mariota threw three first-half touchdown passes – two to A.J. Brown – and the Tennessee defense had three fourth-down stops as the Titans (2-2) won in Atlanta (3-1).

CHARGERS 30, DOLPHINS 10: Philip Rivers threw for 310 yards and two scores to help Los Angeles (2-2) win in Miami (0-4) for the first time in 38 years.

