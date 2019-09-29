SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for May 13-17, 2019, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court:

Ludy D. Munoz, 42, of Waterville, found not guilty of operating under the influence July 31, 2018, in Fairfield.

Steve Aldrich, 38, no town of residence listed, violate snowmobile noise level March 23, 2019, no town listed, $100 fine.

Joshua G. Anderson, 39, of Clinton, operating after registration suspended March 11, 2019, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Shem E. Atwater, 34, of Palmyra, failing to obtain drivers license and attaching false plates March 25, 2019, in Pittsfield, dismissed.

Abigail E. Ball, 21, of Fairfield, permit unlawful use March 24, 2019, in Fairfield, $100 fine.

Jeremy Beaudoin, 50, of Middleborough, Massachusetts, violate snowmobile noise level April 3, 2019, in Moose River, $100 fine.

Joseph M. Beaulieu II, 27, of Solon, failure to register vehicle April 1, 2019, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Dylan M. Brooks, 21, of Solon, operating unregistered snowmobile March 22, 2019, in Skowhegan, $200 fine.

Rella W. Collins, 56, of Skowhegan, failure to register vehicle March 28, 2019, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Joshua Cote, 24, of St. Albans, operating while license suspended or revoked March 30, 2019, in Palmyra, $500 fine.

Michael Crommett, 34, of Norridgewock, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures April 6, 2019, in Norridgewock, $250 fine. False public alarm or report March 4, 2019, in Norridgewock, $250 fine.

Mike Dalaba, 60, of Lake Luzerne, New York, fail to provide and display registration March 17, 2019, in Lower Enchanted Township, $100 fine.

Ryan D. Denicola, 25, of Hartland, failure to register vehicle March 30, 2019, in Hartland, $200 fine.

Harrison L. Denoncourt, 24, no town of residence listed, violate snowmobile noise level March 2, 2019, in Dennistown, $100 fine.

James Downey, 21, of East Haven, Connecticut, operation of defective vehicle March 29, 2019, in Skowhegan, $100 fine.

Joseph L. Elston, 33, of Detroit, theft by unauthorized use of property June 3, 2018, in Palmyra, $500 fine.

Michael A. Farmer, 36, of Norridgewock, assault Feb. 5, 2019, in Norridgewock, $300 fine.

Nathan B. Faulkner, 26, of Buxton, operating snowmobile under influence over 21, March 1, 2019, in Jackman, $750 fine.

Lorie Feather, 56, of Norridgewock, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 15, 2017, in Fairfield, $250 fine.

Jesse L. Fisher, 31, of Hartland, attaching false plates March 29, 2019, in Palmyra, dismissed.

Kenneth Frappier, 21, of Canaan, operating under the influence March 17, 2019, Fairfield, $700 fine, 180-day jail sentence all but seven days suspended, one-year probation, three-year license and registration suspension; operate vehicle without license conditions/restrictions, dismissed.

Zachery C. Gilson, 26, of Skowhegan, violating snowmobile noise level March 14, 2019, in Skowhegan, $100 fine.

Kevin Giorgi, 33, of Sandown, New Hampshire, violating snowmobile noise level March 23, 2019, in Dennistown, $100 fine.

Stacey Gordon, 29, of Madison, operating vehicle without license March 27, 2019, in Madison, dismissed.

Matthew F. Gray, 23, of Atkinson, New Hampshire, violating snowmobile noise level March 2, 2019, in Dennistown, $100 fine.

Heather L. Griffeth, 36, of Oakland, operating under the influence March 3, 2019, in Skowhegan, $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Michael Hayden, 38, of Skowhegan, operating while license suspended or revoked March 25, 2019, in Skowhegan, $250 fine; failure to register vehicle, $200 fine.

William A. Johnston, 29, of Skowhegan, failure to register vehicle Feb. 19, 2019, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

John Kasper, 33, of Greenbush, Massachusetts, violating snowmobile noise level March 2, 2019, in West Forks, $100 fine.

James K. Ketchum, 53, of Skowhegan, failure to register vehicle March 31, 2019, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Edward Knox, 45, of Athens, failure to register vehicle March 9, 2019, in Madison, dismissed.

Jessica K. Labree, 31, of Old Town, failure to register vehicle March 30, 2019, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Beth A. Lambert, 53, of Norridgewock, failure to register vehicle April 9, 2019, in Skowhegan, $100 fine.

Bradford Letourneau, 42, of Turner, violating snowmobile noise level March 23, 2019, in Dennistown, $100 fine.

Richard Lynds, 79, of Pittsfield, littering March 24, 2019, no town listed, $100 fine.

Cheyann MacMullen, 36, of Stetson, unlawful possession of scheduled drug March 8, 2019, in Palmyra, $400 fine; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, dismissed.

Sean P. Miller, 34, of Skowhegan, operating vehicle without license April 6, 2019, in Fairfield, dismissed.

Tegan A. Miner, 20, of Canaan, failure to register vehicle March 1, 2019, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Richard R. Mitchell, 42, of Fairfield, operating vehicle without license March 29, 2019, in Fairfield, dismissed.

Walter E. Moody Sr., 67, of Skowhegan, operation of defective vehicle March 28, 2019, in Skowhegan, $250 fine.

Nicholas Myers, 21, of Hartland, operating vehicle without license March 18, 2019, in Hartland, $150 fine.

Jane Noel, 64, of Fairfield, operating under the influence Jan. 5, 2019, in Fairfield, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Robert M. Pierce, 52, of Gorham, operating vehicle on snowmobile trail March 16, 2019, in Jackman, $100 fine.

Alan J. Pouliot, 57, of Fairfield, hunt or possess animal or bird – closed season Feb. 26, 2019, in Fairfield, $100 fine.

Shawn Quimby, 48, of Athens, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place May 11, 2019, in Athens, 36-hour jail sentence.

Alice Renshaw, 23, of Norridgewock, false public alarm or report March 4, 2019, in Norridgewock, dismissed.

James Robidoux, 41, of Warren, Massachusetts, violating snowmobile noise level March 23, 2019, no town listed, $100 fine.

Melissa M. Scott, 37, of Norridgewock, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 11, 2019, in Skowhegan, $250 fine, $36.74 restitution.

Darin T. Shaw, 27, of Steep Falls, operating snowmobile under influence March 1, 2019, in Jackman, $400 fine.

Craig Smiley, 31, no town of residence listed, violating snowmobile noise level March 23, 2019, in Dennistown, $100 fine.

Kevin P. Trepanier Jr., 30, of Norridgewock, operating vehicle without license March 1, 2019, in Skowhegan, $150 fine; attaching false plates, $150 fine.

Joey Vanleeuwen, 39, of Skowhegan, operating vehicle without license March 9, 2019, in Skowhegan, $150 fine.

Opal J. Varnum, 52, of Rumford, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit March 9, 2019, in Canaan, dismissed.

Jacob Violette, 28, of Winslow, violating snowmobile noise level March 23, 2019, in Lower Enchanted Township, $100 fine.

Andrew F. Walker, 60, of Canaan, operating while license suspended or revoked March 25, 2019, in Canaan, $500 fine.

Michael Welcome, 18, of Madison, violating protection from abuse order April 5, 2019, in Madison, 48-hour jail sentence.

Bryan Weymouth, 48, of Skowhegan, operating under the influence March 21, 2019, in Canaan, $500 fine, two-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; operating vehicle without license, dismissed.

Jarid C. Wheelock, 24, of Augusta, failing to obtain driver’s license March 24, 2019, in Fairfield, $150 fine.

Anthony J. Whitman, 21, of Oakland, failure to register vehicle March 13, 2019, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Michael William, 34, of Oxford, violating snowmobile noise level March 17, 2019, in Lower Enchanted Township, $100 fine.

Ken Williams, 57, of Lake Lazerine, New York, failure to provide and display registration March 17, 2019, in Lower Enchanted Township, $100 fine.

Vanessa Wyman, 21, of Madison, attaching false plates March 9, 2019, in Moscow, $150 fine.

