Teal Bunbury and Gustavo Bou scored, Matt Turner got his second consecutive shutout and the New England Revolution beat New York City FC 2-0 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, to earn a playoff spot.

Despite the loss, New York City (17-7-10) clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoff when the Columbus Crew beat the Philadelphia Union 2-0.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Elena Delle Donne scored 22 points and Ariel Atkins had 21 to help the Washington Mystics beat the Connecticut Sun 95-86 in Washington in Game 1 of the WNBA finals.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this season, replacing preseason No. 1 Clemson after the Tigers had a close call.

Alabama received 29 of 61 first-place votes from the media panel, as the Tigers’ one-point victory at North Carolina gave the AP Top 25 its first shake-up at the top this season. Clemson slipped to No. 2 and received 18 first-place votes.

• Rutgers fired coach Chris Ash four games into a season in which the hapless Scarlet Knights are showing little progress.

Athletic Director Pat Hobb announced the firing less than 24 hours after Rutgers (1-3) was embarrassed 52-0 by Michigan. The Scarlet Knights were 1-11 last season and have not won a Big Ten game since 2017.

Road racing

BERLIN MARATHON: Kenenisa Bekele led an Ethiopian sweep of the podium places in the men’s race, just missing out on a world record with a time of 2 hours, 1 minute and 41 seconds in wet but warm conditions.

Birhanu Legese was second, 1:07 behind, with Sisay Lemma coming home third with a time of 2:03:36.

In the women’s race, Ashete Bekere of Ethiopia held off compatriot Mare Dibaba to win in a time of two hours, 20 minutes and 14 seconds.

TRACK AND FIELD

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica won her fourth world championship gold medal in the 100 meters.

After revealing a new rainbow-dyed hairstyle, she clocked 10.71 in front of a sparse crowd.

Dina Asher-Smith of Britain took silver at 10.83 ahead of Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast at 10.90.

• A day after winning the 100 meters, American sprinter Christian Coleman pulled out of the 200-meter preliminaries.

GOLF

PGA: Cameron Champ made a 3-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole for a one-stroke victory over Adam Hadwin in the Safeway Open, in Napa, California, finishing off an emotional week with his grandfather battling cancer.

Champ closed with a 3-under 69 to finish at 17-under 271.

LPGA: Mi Jung Hur played bogey-free with the lead and never gave anyone a chance, closing with a 4-under 68 for a 21-under total and a four-shot victory at the Indy Women in Tech Championship in Indianapolis for her second LPGA Tour victory this year.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Rookie Victor Perez claimed his first European Tour title in his 29th appearance by posting a 2-under 70 to win the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St. Andrews, Scotland.

CHAMPIONS: Kirk Triplett won the Pure Insurance Championship for the third time at Pebble Beach, beating Billy Andrade with an 8-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff.

