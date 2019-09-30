IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 8:46 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
11:21 a.m., a barking dog was reported on Meadow Road.
2:35 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Debra’s Place.
2:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.
3:14 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Boulder Avenue.
4:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Sewall Street.
4:43 p.m., fire department officials reported to an odor or leak of gas on Lynn Road.
5:04 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Union Street.
5:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
5:58 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Leighton Road.
6:07 p.m., a dangerous dog was reported on Bridge Street.
6:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.
6:24 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Jabee Lane.
6:28 p.m., needles were recovered on Bridge Street.
6:43 p.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Marketplace Drive.
7:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Street.
8:25 p.m., an assault was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
8:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Leighton Road and Mount Vernon Road.
10:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
10:26 p.m., theft was reported on Northern Avenue.
Monday at 3:41 a.m., a disturbance was reported Jabee Lane.
4:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.
IN BELGRADE, Friday at 2:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Modin Way.
2:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.
IN FARMINGDALE, Friday at 4:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maine Avenue.
10:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hill Street.
IN MANCHESTER, Friday at 12:18 p.m., fraud was reported on Prescott Road.
Sunday at 11:13 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on West Street.
12:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Edgewater Drive.
IN READFIELD, Friday at 3:21 a.m., harassment was reported on Sturtevant Hill Road.
Monday at 1:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Maranacook High School on Millard Harrison Drive.
IN WAYNE, Saturday at 5:54 p.m., an accident with personal injury was reported on Main Street.
IN WEST GARDINER, Friday at 4:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pond Road.
Sunday at 1:06 p.m., fraud was reported on Indiana Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 9:32 p.m., Darren F. Carlton, 26, of Windsor, was arrested on a warrant on Union Street.
IN FARMINGDALE, Friday at 4:41 p.m., Joshua A. Greenbaum, 33, of Readfield, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release and displaying a fictitious vehicle certificate following a traffic stop on Maine Avenue.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, 9:29 p.m., Julie Conner, 32, of Whitefield, was issued a summons on a charge of motor vehicle speeding following a traffic stop on Eastern Avenue.
IN MANCHESTER, Saturday at 4:22 p.m., Angela D. Beckwith, 41, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
IN WEST GARDINER, Friday at 8:11 a.m., Michael R. Weeks, 32, of Manchester, was issued a summons on charges of failure to notify of a car accident and failure to make an oral or written accident report following a car accident near West Road and Neck Road.
