IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 8:46 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11:21 a.m., a barking dog was reported on Meadow Road.

2:35 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Debra’s Place.

2:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

3:14 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Boulder Avenue.

4:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Sewall Street.

4:43 p.m., fire department officials reported to an odor or leak of gas on Lynn Road.

5:04 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Union Street.

5:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

5:58 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Leighton Road.

6:07 p.m., a dangerous dog was reported on Bridge Street.

6:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

6:24 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Jabee Lane.

6:28 p.m., needles were recovered on Bridge Street.

6:43 p.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Marketplace Drive.

7:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Street.

8:25 p.m., an assault was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

8:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Leighton Road and Mount Vernon Road.

10:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

10:26 p.m., theft was reported on Northern Avenue.

Monday at 3:41 a.m., a disturbance was reported Jabee Lane.

4:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

IN BELGRADE, Friday at 2:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Modin Way.

2:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

IN FARMINGDALE, Friday at 4:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maine Avenue.

10:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hill Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Friday at 12:18 p.m., fraud was reported on Prescott Road.

Sunday at 11:13 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on West Street.

12:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Edgewater Drive.

IN READFIELD, Friday at 3:21 a.m., harassment was reported on Sturtevant Hill Road.

Monday at 1:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Maranacook High School on Millard Harrison Drive.

IN WAYNE, Saturday at 5:54 p.m., an accident with personal injury was reported on Main Street.

IN WEST GARDINER, Friday at 4:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pond Road.

Sunday at 1:06 p.m., fraud was reported on Indiana Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 9:32 p.m., Darren F. Carlton, 26, of Windsor, was arrested on a warrant on Union Street.

IN FARMINGDALE, Friday at 4:41 p.m., Joshua A. Greenbaum, 33, of Readfield, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release and displaying a fictitious vehicle certificate following a traffic stop on Maine Avenue.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, 9:29 p.m., Julie Conner, 32, of Whitefield, was issued a summons on a charge of motor vehicle speeding following a traffic stop on Eastern Avenue.

IN MANCHESTER, Saturday at 4:22 p.m., Angela D. Beckwith, 41, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

IN WEST GARDINER, Friday at 8:11 a.m., Michael R. Weeks, 32, of Manchester, was issued a summons on charges of failure to notify of a car accident and failure to make an oral or written accident report following a car accident near West Road and Neck Road.

