IN CANAAN, Sunday at 2:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Merritt Street.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 10:26 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 10:26 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Blackberry Lane.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 11:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Quebec Street.

Sunday, 12 a.m., vandalism was reported on South Street at the University of Maine.

12:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lamkin Lane.

2:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

4:08 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Lucy Knowles Road.

Monday, 6:29 a.m., harassment was reported on Town Farm Road.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 2:14 p.m., mischief was reported on Pearl Street.

7:17 p.m., assault was reported on Spruce Street.

8:32 a.m., harassment was reported on Landry Lane.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 1:06 p.m., a breaking and entering in progress was reported on Frederick Corner Road.

7:57 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Martin Stream Road.

Monday, 8:18 a.m., theft was reported on Sandy River Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 9:01 a.m., assault was reported on Curtis Street.

5:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Leighton Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 12:26 p.m., harassment was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

2:21 p.m., threatening was reported on West Front Street.

Monday, 6:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

6:11 a.m., mischief was reported on Leavitt Street.

6:44 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:42 a.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

12:49 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

4:50 p.m., a fight was reported on Kennebec and Oxford streets.

5:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

5:49 p.m., threatening was reported on Williams Street.

6:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gold Street.

8:36 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

8:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Burleigh Street.

11:47 p.m., a missing person was reported on Crestwood Drive.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 4:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 2:51 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

7:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cushman Road.

11:52 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Randall Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 6:23 p.m., Gregory Jay Williams, 66, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and violating condition of release.

9:28 p.m., Jamie Edgar Dewar, 44, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating after habitual offender revocation.

Saturday, 12:52 a.m., Jean Pierre Tshona Tshamala Jr., 21, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of allowing a minor to possess or consume liquor.

8:39 a.m., Ezekial Solomon Solis, 23, of New Vineyard, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Sunday, 10:40 a.m., Anthony M. Gage Jr., 30, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 11:46 a.m., Nicholas Loyd Craig, 36, of Dexter, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

7:57 p.m., Robert L. Lacombe, 35, of Waldoboro, was arrested on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation and operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 3:36 p.m., Alexander Lane, 29, of Winslow, was arrested on a probation hold.

