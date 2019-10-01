The Maine Bicentennial Lecture Series will continue with a talk by Dr. Emerson Baker on the arrival of the English in the 17th century at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Wiscasset Middle High School, 272 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset.

Baker is a professor of history and interim dean of the graduate school of Salem State University. He also is an award-winning author of “The Devil of Great Island: Witchcraft and conflict in Early New England” and a number other works on the history and and archaeology of early Maine and New England. Baker is also co-author with Nina Maurer of “Forgotten Frontier: Untold Stories of the Piscataqua.”

Baker has served as an advisor for PBS-TV’s American Experience and Colonial House, has made multiple appearances on Bill Green’s Maine, and has been an on-camera expert for TLC’s Who Do You Think You Are?

Suggested donation for the talk is $5. Refreshments will be served.

There will be two more lectures in the series: Oct. 13 with Mike Dekker on Maine’s French and Indian Wars; and Oct. 20 with Ken Hamilton on Maine and Acadien privateers during King William’s War.

The series is sponsored by Lincoln County Historical Association and Old Fort Western.

For more information, call Old Fort Western at 626-2385 or email [email protected] or visit lincolncountyhistory.org.

