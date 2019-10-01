IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Sewall Street and Green Street.

8:14 a.m., forgery was reported on West River Road.

8:28 a.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

11:24 a.m., rescue officials responded to an odor or leak of gas on Stephen King Drive.

12:21 p.m., trespassing was reported on Sherbrook Street.

12:37 p.m., theft was reported on Gage Street.

12:50 p.m., fraud was reported on Sewall Street.

1:36 p.m., theft was reported on Riverside Drive.

2:06 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Canal Street.

3:16 p.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported near Civic Center Drive and Interstate 95.

3:54 p.m., theft was reported on State Street.

5:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Street.

5:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

6:19 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Windy Street.

8:13 p.m., theft was reported on Burns Road.

9:11 p.m., harassment was reported on Bridge Street.

Tuesday at 12:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Darin Drive.

IN MANCHESTER, Monday at 2:14 p.m., fraud was reported on Middle Road.

4:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Collins Road.

IN RICHMOND, Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 2:29 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was reported on Main Street.

4:43 p.m, a well-being check was performed on Main Street.

Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 7:09 a.m., a family fight was reported on Maine Street.

12:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maine Street.

3:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Alexander Reed Road.

5:18 p.m., vandalism was reported on Front Street.

Friday at 2:14 p.., a well-being check was requested on Kimball Street.

6:16 p.m., threatening was reported on Hatch Street.

Sunday at 9:42 a.m., a well-being check was performed at Alexander Reed and Brunswick roads.

Saturday at 8:47 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

Monday at 5:55 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 4:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Town Hall Lane.

4:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Route 41.

9:23 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Union Street.

11:07 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Union Street.

Saturday at 10:12 a.m., a stray animal was reported on Route 133.

8:52 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Route 202.

Sunday at 9:04 a.m., theft was reported on Old Turkey Lane.

11:14 a.m., a stray animal was reported on Maxim Court.

2:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norcross Point.

3:02 p.m., a weapon offense was reported on Turkey Lane.

Monday at 9:07 a.m., a juvenile problem was reported on Mechanic Street.

4:45 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Stanley Road.

9:08 p.m., a juvenile problem was reported on Oak Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 6:41 p.m., Reginald D. Stratton, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release following a report of an intoxicated person on Cony Street.

7:56 p.m., Deanne M. Duff, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug following a traffic stop on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN LITCHFIELD, Monday at 10:13 p.m., Ty A. York, 50, of Litchfield, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release following a reported domestic dispute on Richmond Road.

IN WISCASSET on Thursday, Lorretta S. Perkins, 38 of Richmond, was arrested on a warrant at Two Bridges Jail.

IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 6:26 p.m., Dana Pitcher, 43, of Eagle Lake, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, operating a motor vehicle after license suspension or revocation and leaving the scene of an accident following a reported car accident on Holmes Brook Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 5:03 a.m., John Dumas, 53, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after a habitual offender revocation, elevated by a prior conviction, following a traffic stop on Eastern Avenue.

11:13 p.m., Autumn L. M. Hamlet, 19, of Augusta, was issued a summons on two charges of assault following a reported assault on Medical Center Parkway.

IN RICHMOND, Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 1:11 p.m., Noah Stanley 28, of Wilton, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a commercial vehicle without proper license following a traffic stop on Main Street.

Friday at 6:24 p.m., Cassandrea Goodone, 21, of Palermo, was issued a summons on a charge of domestic violence assault following the report of a family fight on Main Street.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 5:32 p.m., Tina Blanchette, 47, of East Falmouth, Mass. was issued a summons on a charge of of assault following a report of assault on Bowdoin Street.

