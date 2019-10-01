IN BENTON, Monday at 7:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wyman Road.

IN BINGHAM, Monday at 7:06 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Monday at 9:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 6:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Drive.

6:48 p.m., an assault was reported on Park Drive.

IN CORNVILLE, Monday at 6:17 p.m., an assault was reported on Molunkus Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 4:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 6:29 a.m., harassment was reported on Town Farm Road.

8:14 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on New Vineyard Road.

12:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

Tuesday at 6:21 a.m., harassment was reported on Town Farm Road.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 7:28 p.m., threatening was reported on Huff Hill Road.

IN JAY, Monday at 3:53 p.m., harassment was reported on Bridge Street.

3:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN KINGFIELD, Monday at 10:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on School Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 8:32 a.m., harassment was reported on Landry Lane.

12:51 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Locust Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 8:18 a.m., theft was reported on Sandy River Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 2:35 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hill Street.

IN RANGELEY, Monday at 6:45 p.m., harassment was reported on Quimby Pond Road.

IN SIDNEY, Monday at 1:14 p.m., fraud was reported on Middle Road.

3:14 p.m., fraud was reported on West River Road.

6:24 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Lewis Road.

6:25 p.m., an assault was reported on Lewis Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 6:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

6:11 a.m., mischief was reported on Leavitt Street.

6:44 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

11:39 a.m., theft was reported on Smith Street.

1:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

2:43 p.m., theft was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

3:30 p.m., vandalism was reported on Court Street.

4:20 p.m., a scam complaint was made on East Leavitt Street.

9:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Madison Avenue.

9:29 p.m. harassment was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN VASSALBORO, Monday at 12:21 p.m., a burglary was reported on Priest Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:04 a.m., a hit and run was reported on Concourse Street.

11:08 a.m., harassment was reported on Silver Street.

11:56 a.m., fraud was reported on West River Road.

1:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

12:37 p.m., theft was reported on Dalton Street.

2:05 p.m., a hit and run was reported on Elm Street.

2:23 p.m., theft was reported on Cushman Road.

2:36 p.m, a domestic dispute was reported on Hill Street.

3:44 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with a personal injury was reported on Airport Road.

4:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Veteran Drive.

4:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quarry Road.

5:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Airport Road.

5:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Hill Drive.

6:22 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on St. John Street.

6:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Town Farm Road.

7:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.

9:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Gray Avenue.

10:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 5:29 p.m., Craig W. Bunnell, 49, of Avon, was arrested on a charge of violating probation.

Friday at 12:18 a.m., Jason Mark Packer, 48, of Chesterville, was arrested on a charge of operating an ATV with a blood alcohol level of 0.08%.

Monday at 7:11 a.m., Kenneth Bryant Loftus, 31, of Kingfield, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines and for operating under the influence of alcohol with one prior.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 8:33 a.m., Christopher Guptill, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of obstructing the report of a crime, domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct.

5:29 p.m., John Shaw, 55, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening and terrorizing.

6:04 p.m., Norman Bashaw, 24, of Dexter, was arrested on two warrants and a charge of possession of drugs.

7:43 p.m., William Maheu, 21, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of eluding an officer, operating under the influence with a revoked license, criminal speeding, criminal mischief and refusal to submit to arrest.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 3:54 p.m., Angel Stilkey, 32, of Summer Street was arrested on a warrant.

8:43 p.m., Alec Bryan, 28, of Butler Court, was arrested on a warrant.

9:32 p.m., Amy Santiago, 38, of Elm Street, was arrested on a warrant.

