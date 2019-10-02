AUGUSTA — Public health authorities in Maine are asking residents to be cautious while performing fall yardwork because of the presence of an irritating pest.
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says Mainers need to take caution because of browntail moth caterpillars, which shed tiny hairs that can cause an irritating skin reaction similar to poison ivy.
The caterpillars are active from April to early summer. However, their hairs remain in the environment and it’s possible to stir them up by engaging in yardwork.
The hairs can also lead to respiratory problems. Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah says the hairs “remain toxic and in the environment for one to three years,” so they can cause irritation even when the caterpillars themselves aren’t noticeable.
