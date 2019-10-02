IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mud Mill Road.

7:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sewall and Green streets.

7:36 a.m., harassment was reported on Florence Street.

7:40 a.m., an animal complaint about a stray cat was made on Canal Street. A trap was set.

8 a.m., traffic complaints were made on Alden Avenue and Worcester Street.

8:55 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Marketplace Drive.

10:02 a.m., a simple assault was reported on Hospital Street.

10:36 a.m., needles were recovered on Townsend Road.

11:17 a.m., a traffic complaint was made on Cony Street.

11:28 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Gage Street.

11:42 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Winthrop Street.

12:28 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Holly Hill Lane.

12:51 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Townsend Road and Northern Avenue.

1:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jewett Drive.

1:37 p.m., needles were recovered on Bond Street.

1:53 p.m., fraud offenses were reported on Crossing Way.

3:22 p.m., a well-being mental health check was performed on Medical Center Parkway.

4:07 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on New England Road.

4:13 p.m., a well-being mental health check was performed on Western Avenue.

5:10 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Western Avenue and Whitten Road.

5:27 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Riverside Drive.

7:38 p.m., traffic complaints were reported on South Belfast Avenue.

8:20 p.m., traffic complaints were reported on State Street and Memorial Circle.

8:56 p.m., harassment was reported on Mud Mill Road.

10:08 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

11:33 p.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Water Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Tuesday at 1:34 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Richmond Road.

9:06 p.m., a property damage accident was reported on Wentzell Road.

IN WAYNE, Tuesday at 10:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Winthrop Road.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Pond Road.

IN WEST GARDINER, Tuesday at 4:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lewiston Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 12:31 p.m., Louis McLaughlin, 58, of Pittston, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking (shoplifting) on Civic Center Drive.

3:29 p.m., Joshua Anthony Veilleux, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, criminal trespass and a probation hold following a report of a general disturbance on New England Road.

9:19 p.m., Joan M. Laflamme, 62, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of OUI (alcohol) following a property damage motor vehicle accident on Leighton and Bond Brook roads.

IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 10:44 p.m., Thorr Dennis Ellis, 25, of Gardiner, was arrested on two warrants and a charge of violating conditions of release on Front Street.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: