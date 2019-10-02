WINTHROP — Alicen Burham had two goals as the Monmouth Academy girls soccer team beat the Winthrop 2-0 in a Mountain Valley Conference game Wednesday.

Megan Ham had an assist while Emma Johnson made four saves for the Mustangs (8-0-0).

Gabby Blanco made 11 saves for the Ramblers (5-3-1).

HALL-DALE 4, DIRIGO 0: Lily Platt had a hat trick to lead the Bulldogs to a victory over the Cougars in Dixfield.

Iris Ireland also scored for Hall-Dale (8-1-0) as they out shot the Cougars 26-0.

Katie Morse made 22 saves for Dirigo (1-8-0).

FIELD HOCKEY

WINTHROP 5, TELSTAR 0: Maddie Perkins had a hat trick as the Ramblers defeated the Rebels in Bethel.

Gia Francis and Brooklyn Gaghan also scored for Winthrop (11-1). Hannah Duley had three assists and Kerrigan Anusezwsk had one for the Ramblers.

Perry Morton made seven saves for Telstar (1-10) while E.B. Hoff made one save.

OAK HILL 4, DIRIGO 3: The Raiders scored three unanswered goals in the second half to defeat the Cougars.

Desirae Dumais had a goal and three assists for Oak Hill (6-5) while Cassandra Steckino, Julie Mooney and Adell Surette each added goals.

Kailey Hackett had two goals for Dirigo (7-3) while Morgan Woods added a goal.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 3, HALL-DALE 2: Ariana Armandi’s overtime goal, her second of the game, lifted the Phoenix to the MVC victory over the Bulldogs in Farmingdale.

Ella Plourde also scored for Spruce Mountain (7-4), while Alicia Bridges (three saves) and Melissa Bamford (one save) split goaltending duties.

Ava Corbin and Moira O’Connor scored for Hall-Dale (1-9), while Carly Corbin added a pair of assists. Kelsey Cormier made 25 saves.

