IN ANSON, Tuesday at 3:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Highland Avenue.
IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 11:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN CORNVILLE, Tuesday at 10:01 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Molunkus Road.
IN EUSTIS, Tuesday at 5:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Peabody Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 12:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Norridgewock Road.
2:55 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on School Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 6:21 a.m., harassment was reported on Town Farm Road.
10:55 a.m., a late report of a domestic incident was reported on Evergreen Lane.
1:02 p.m., threatening was reported on Fairbanks Road.
9:52 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Industry Road.
IN FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Tuesday at 2:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Blake Road.
IN NEW SHARON, Tuesday at 11:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Starks Road.
11:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.
IN PHILLIPS, Tuesday at 5:34 p.m., an assault was reported on Sawyer Street.
6:30 p.m., an assault was reported on Sawyer Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 11:18 a.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Road.
12:14 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.
1:30 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.
8:13 a.m., threatening was reported on Benton Avenue.
10:08 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with a personal injury was reported on Main Street.
10:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Stream View Drive.
11:07 a.m., harassment was reported on Ticonic Street.
12:30 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.
1:02 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Colby Street.
4:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.
5:59 p.m., a burglary was reported on Drummond Avenue.
6:48 p.m., harassment was reported on Heath Street.
7:13 p.m., theft was reported on Nelson Street.
7:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
8:30 p.m., a burglary was reported on Main Street.
8:32 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
8:39 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Morrison Avenue.
11:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
Wednesday at 1:18 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Clinton Avenue.
IN WAYNE, Tuesday at 10:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Winthrop Road.
IN WILTON, Tuesday at 12:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Depot Street.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 3:42 p.m., Edmund Melanson, 76, of Montville, was arrested on a charge of probation revocation.
6:34 p.m, Michael Bailey, 30, of Cambridge, was arrested on a charge of theft.
6:48 p.m., George Parsons, 27, of Corinna, was arrested on a charge of operating while revoked.
10:02 p.m., Nicholas Worster, 33, of Cambridge, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of drugs.
10:03 p.m., Tori Gifford, 41, of St. Albans, was arrested on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.
SUMMONS
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 11:30 p.m., Frank Coco, 83, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended license.
