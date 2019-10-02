IN ANSON, Tuesday at 3:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Highland Avenue.

IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 11:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN CORNVILLE, Tuesday at 10:01 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Molunkus Road.

IN EUSTIS, Tuesday at 5:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Peabody Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 12:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Norridgewock Road.

2:55 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on School Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 6:21 a.m., harassment was reported on Town Farm Road.

10:55 a.m., a late report of a domestic incident was reported on Evergreen Lane.

1:02 p.m., threatening was reported on Fairbanks Road.

9:52 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Industry Road.

IN FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Tuesday at 2:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Blake Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Tuesday at 11:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Starks Road.

11:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN PHILLIPS, Tuesday at 5:34 p.m., an assault was reported on Sawyer Street.

6:30 p.m., an assault was reported on Sawyer Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 11:18 a.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Road.

12:14 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

1:30 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

8:13 a.m., threatening was reported on Benton Avenue.

10:08 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with a personal injury was reported on Main Street.

10:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Stream View Drive.

11:07 a.m., harassment was reported on Ticonic Street.

12:30 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.

1:02 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Colby Street.

4:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

5:59 p.m., a burglary was reported on Drummond Avenue.

6:48 p.m., harassment was reported on Heath Street.

7:13 p.m., theft was reported on Nelson Street.

7:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

8:30 p.m., a burglary was reported on Main Street.

8:32 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

8:39 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Morrison Avenue.

11:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

Wednesday at 1:18 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Clinton Avenue.

IN WAYNE, Tuesday at 10:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Winthrop Road.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 12:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Depot Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 3:42 p.m., Edmund Melanson, 76, of Montville, was arrested on a charge of probation revocation.

6:34 p.m, Michael Bailey, 30, of Cambridge, was arrested on a charge of theft.

6:48 p.m., George Parsons, 27, of Corinna, was arrested on a charge of operating while revoked.

10:02 p.m., Nicholas Worster, 33, of Cambridge, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of drugs.

10:03 p.m., Tori Gifford, 41, of St. Albans, was arrested on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.

SUMMONS

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 11:30 p.m., Frank Coco, 83, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: