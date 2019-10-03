IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 5:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sparrow Drive.

5:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Flagg Street.

7:39 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Sparrow Drive.

8:05 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Capitol Street.

9:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

1:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:01 p.m., fraud was reported on Sewall Street.

3:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

5:30 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

5:45 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Civic Center Drive.

9:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

9:28 p.m., theft was reported on Gage Street.

10:23 p.m., an assault was reported on Cedar Street.

10:45 p.m., a person was reported missing from Eastern Avenue.

Thursday at 12:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

12:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on University Drive.

IN HALLOWELL, Wednesday at 6:13 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Summer Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Wednesday at 9:41 a.m., fraud was reported on Hallowell Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 7:42 p.m., harassment was reported on North Main Street.

Thursday at 8:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 135.

IN WAYNE, Wednesday at 1:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Winthrop Road.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 4:256 p.m., harassment was reported on Highland Avenue.

4:36 p.m., harassment was reported on Town Hall Lane.

5:54 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Town Hall Lane.

7:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Owens Drive.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 5:38 a.m., Samantha E. Young, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and a charge of violating conditions of release following a reported disturbance on Cumberland Street. During the same incident, Nicholas J. Young, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

11:01 p.m., Nicole J. Scribner, 36, of Windsor, was arrested on two warrants following a well-being check on State Street. During the same incident, Darren Q. Smith, 39, of Randolph, was arrested on two warrants and charges of refusing to submit to arrest, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, violating conditions of release and sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

IN WEST GARDINER, Wednesday at 5:12 p.m., Kaleigh A. W. Beaucage, 22, of Pittston, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported domestic dispute on Indiana Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:38 p.m., a 25-year-old man from Augusta was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle following a traffic stop near Western Avenue and Macomber Avenue.

10:06 p.m., Robert M. Jacobs, 27, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release following a report of criminal mischief near Calumet Bridge and Cony Street.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 2:34 a.m., Jonathan B. Russell, 44, of Winthrop, was issued a summons on a charge of violation of bail conditions on Union Street.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: