TURNER — The Lawrence field hockey team scored a pair of first-half goals en route to a 2-1 victory over Leavitt in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference game Thursday afternoon.

Cass Richards and and Lexi Lewis scored for the Bulldogs (9-2).

Ava Gagnon found the back of the cage for Leavitt in the second half with Ginny Twitchell picking up the assist.

Abbi Townsend made three saves for Lawrence while Paige DeMascio had eight saves for the Hornets (6-4).

GARDINER, MORSE 0: Haley Brann and Maddy Farnham each scored two goals to power the Tigers to the KVAC victory in Bath.

Maggie Bell also scored and added three assists for Gardiner (8-3-0).

Kassidy Collins stopped the only two shots she faced for the Tigers while Emily Myers had six saves for Morse (5-5-0).

BOYS SOCCER

WINSLOW 3, LAWRENCE 1: Thorn Dubois scored the eventual game-winning goal with 28:20 left in the second half as the Black Raiders won the KVAC game in Winslow.

John Day and Devin Bettencourt also scored for Winslow (7-2-1).

Ben Nadeau scored the lone goal for Lawrence (2-6-1) while Nick Webber had 11 saves.

Winslow keeper JJ Carey had five saves.

HALL-DALE 4, LISBON 0: Akira Warren had a hat trick to help power the Bulldogs to the Mountain Valley Conference win in Farmingdale.

Josh Nadeau also scored for unbeaten Hall-Dale (9-0-1), with Warren, Kia Lucas, Adam Scovil and Ian Stebbins picking up assists. Sam Sheaffer posted nine saves to earn the shutout.

Lisbon dropped to 8-2-0.

BRUNSWICK 5, SKOWHEGAN 0: Lane Foushee opened the scoring with a goal nine minutes in and Josh Music scored with two minutes remaining in the first half — both courtesy of assists from Davis Nzuzi — as the Dragons (8-1) earned the KVAC A win in Brunswick.

Nzuzi also finished off a Zeke Spiro corner kick for Brunswick (8-1-0).

Gage Morgan recorded 12 saves for Skowhegan (3-6-1), while Jack McDiarmid stopped all six shots he faced for the Dragons.

OAK HILL 5, WINTHROP 0: Riley Worth and Brady Bangs each scored two goals as Oak Hill took the MVC game in Winthrop.

Bangs also had two assists while Nico Soucy scored for the Raiders (5-4).

Cole Whitten made six saves for Oak Hill while Jake Smith stopped 15 shots for the Ramblers (4-6).

MEDOMAK 5, WATERVILLE 1: Parker Morrison and Zach Cheeseman each scored twice to lift the Panthers to the KVAC B win in Waterville.

Ian Doughty added the other goal for Medomak Valley (9-0-0) while Aiden Starr made eight saves.

Josiah Bloom scored for Waterville (5-4-0) and Zack Menoudarakos stopped 11 shots.

GIRLS SOCCER

WATERVILLE 2, MEDOMAK VALLEY 1: Paige St. Pierre and Danica Serdjenian scored to lift the Purple Panthers to a double overtime victory in a VAC game in Waldoboro.

Jacie Richard had four saves to lead Waterville (8-1-0).

Kayla Donlon had five saves for the Panthers (4-3-2).

ST. DOMINIC 1, RICHMOND 0: Emily Wallingford scored to give the Saints the victory.

Olivia Hallee had the assist and Hannah Kenney made six saves for the Saints (2-6-1).

Richmond falls to 5-3 on the season.

BRUNSWICK 2, SKOWHEGAN 0: Molly Taub scored both goals to lift the Dragons to the KVAC A win in Skowhegan.

Aisley Snell made three saves for Brunswick (5-2-0). Skowhegan falls to 2-6-0.

