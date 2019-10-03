IN ANSON, Wednesday at 2:11 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.
IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 4:43 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Diamond Avenue.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 9:10 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on School Street.
11:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.
Thursday, 8:07 a.m., threatening was reported on Western Avenue.
8:52 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Norridgewock Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 1:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industry Road and Weeks Mills Road.
6:03 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.
Thursday, 9:53 a.m., harassment was reported on Franklin Avenue.
IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 3:28 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Athens Road.
IN JACKMAN, Wednesday at 10:42 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 5:36 p.m., theft was reported on Preble Avenue.
7:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Lakewood Road.
8:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Shusta Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 11:05 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
Thursday, 9:44 a.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Road.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 8:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Allagash Drive.
2:51 p.m., theft was reported on Church Street.
5:46 p.m., a hit and run was reported on First Park Drive.
5:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Messalonskee High Drive.
Thursday, 12:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 9:35 a.m., assault was reported on Milburn Street.
10:22 a.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.
12:15 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.
4:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Court Street.
6:41 p.m., prostitution was reported on Mary Street.
8:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 6:51 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Stream View Drive.
9:17 a.m., harassment was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
11:08 a.m., a missing person was reported on Swan Street.
3:32 p.m., harassment was reported on JFK Plaza.
5:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gold Street.
7:40 p.m., threatening was reported on Gray Avenue.
8:09 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
Thursday, 12:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
IN WILTON, Wednesday at 10:43 a.m., harassment was reported on Village View Street.
Thursday, 2:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 10:40 a.m., theft was reported on Benton Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:15 p.m., William Maurice Pulk, 62, of Carthage, was arrested on a charge of unlawful sexual contact.
8:35 p.m., Joshua Andrew Tripp, 33, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:42 p.m., Frank James Patten, 42, of Jackman, was arrested on three warrants.
5:07 p.m., Emmanuel Deon McGoogan, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on three warrants.
Thursday, 8:51 a.m., Jerame Gerard Landry, 32, of Madison, was arrested on charges of domestic violence, refusing to submit to arrest and violating an order of protection.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:56 p.m., Richard Knight, 37, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening.
