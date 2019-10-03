The University of Maine is filling out its future football schedules, adding two home games against Football Championship Subdivision opponents and a 2022 game at Boston College.

Maine, a member of the Colonial Athletic Association in football, will play FCS opponents Monmouth University on Oct. 10, 2020 and Merrimack College on Sept. 18, 2021 at Alfond Stadium. Monmouth, which is a member of the Big South Conference, will receive $85,000 from Maine to travel to Orono. Merrimack, a new member of the Northeast Conference, will receive $70,000 from Maine.

Those games fill out Maine’s nonconference schedules in 2020 and 2021. The Black Bears will play two FBS opponents in each of those years.

Maine will play at Ball State on Sept. 3, 2020 and at Connecticut on Sept. 19, 2020. The Black Bears will receive $400,000 from Ball State, a member of the Mid-America Conference. They will receive $280,500 from Connecticut, a member of the American Athletic Conference.

In 2021, Maine will play at Northern Illinois, another member of the MAC, on Sept. 4 and receive $375,000 from the Huskies and then play at Massachusetts, an independent FBS school, on Nov. 13. The Minutemen will pay Maine a guaranteed fee of $300,000.

Maine will play at Boston College on Sept. 17, 2022, receiving $400,000 from the Eagles.

Maine has also set home games with Colgate, which it defeated 35-21 on Sept. 21, in 2022 (Sept. 10) and 2024 (Aug. 31).

The Black Bears traditionally play two FBS opponents each year, providing guaranteed paydays to boost its revenues. Conversely, when an FCS team from a smaller conference comes to Orono, the Black Bears have to pay a guaranteed fee – such as those provided to Monmouth and Merrimack – though it is much smaller than the fees Maine receives from FBS schools.

MEN’S SOCCER

ST. JOSEPH’S 1, REGIS 0: The Monks (8-0-2, 3-0-1 GNAC) took advantage of a defensive misplay in Regis’ end for a team goal, and held on to edge the Pride (2-6-0, 0-3-0) at Weston, Massachusetts.

St. Joseph’s outshot Regis 26-5, led by Kuma Onyejose’s six shots. David Walbridge got the win without making a save. Ivan Ramirez made eight saves for Regis.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

MASS.-LOWELL 2, MAINE 1: The Black Bears (4-3-1, 0-1-1 AE) couldn’t overcome the River Hawks’ two first-half goals at Orono.

Karah Fleet was assisted by Kristi Birgisdottir for UMass-Lowell’s first goal, and Emily Nelson found Hailey Dubose for the second.

Gaby Panagakos scored for Maine in the second half off of a feed from Julia Mahoney.

Goalkeepers Annerens Tijm and Kira Kutzinski each made five saves.

ST. JOSEPH’S 3, THOMAS 0: Madeline Wood scored on a pass from Mckenzie Murphy 23:37 into the first half to break a scoreless tie and Ashley Emery extended the lead on a feed from Eilidh Sidaway 8:09 later as the Monks (7-2-1) grabbed a 2-0 halftime advantage and cruised to a nonconference victory over the Terriers (1-7-1) at Waterville.

Caitlin Chasse added an unassisted goal in the 89th minute.

Isabelle Lang stopped six shots for Thomas, Cori Balam had seven saves in the shutout.

