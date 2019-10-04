LEWISTON — A discrimination claim filed against St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center by a former employee has been resolved, according to the employee’s attorney.
Verne Paradie, who represents former laboratory technician assistant Mykayla McCann, said Friday morning that “all claims have been resolved” in a complaint McCann filed against the hospital with the Maine Human Rights Commission, citing ongoing discrimination of her because of a disability.
McCann’s complaint also detailed how a group of hospital employees had posted information and photos from confidential patient files in an employee workspace, disparaging mentally ill patients and mocking their conditions.
