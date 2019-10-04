IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 6:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

8:04 a.m., theft was reported on Eastern Avenue.

9:19 a.m., a stray cat was reported near Winthrop and Summer streets.

9:33 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Cony Circle.

1:53 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Water Street.

2:12 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

2:14 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Swan Street.

2:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Capitol Street.

2:17 p.m., harassment was reported on Pearl Street.

3:21 p.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported on Western Avenue.

3:55 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Ryan Court.

6:50 p.m., a loose dog was reported near Hospital Street and Eastern Avenue.

7:21 p.m., theft was reported on Cony Street.

7:33 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Eastern Avenue.

10:16 p.m., theft was reported on Hope Way.

Friday at 2:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sherwood Drive.

4:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sherwood Drive.

IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 7:57 p.m., fraud 8:04 was reported on Augusta Road.

IN FARMINGDALE, Friday at 1:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hasson Street.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 10:21 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Water Street.

1:35 p.m., a theft was reported on Church Street.

5:34 p.m., a theft was reported at Dunkin Donuts on Bridge Street.

9:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cobbossee Avenue.

Thursday at 3:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commonwealth Avenue.

7:33 a.m., an injured cat was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

11:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Gardiner Waterfront.

5:46 p.m., theft was reported on Allie’s Way.

7:44 p.m., theft was reported on Winter Street.

IN ROME, Thursday at 5:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Beaver Brook Estates.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:14 p.m., Elijah Chubback, 22, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant on State Street.

10:27 p.m., John Dumas, 53, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violation of probation and operating a vehicle after a habitual offender revocation following a traffic stop on Bangor Street.

