IN ANSON, Friday at 8:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

9:22 a.m., mischief was reported on Parkwoods Drive.

IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 7:57 p.m., a fraud offense was reported on Augusta Road.

IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 5:51 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bingham Road.

5:56 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bingham Road.

IN BURNHAM, Thursday at 10:04 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Brandy Lane.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Thursday at 5:08 p.m., threatening was reported on Dexter Road.

Friday at 11:56 a.m., a violation of bail or protective order was reported on Dexter Road.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 4:50 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hartland Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Friday at 8:27 a.m., trespassing was reported on Alpine Street.

IN CORNVILLE, Thursday at 8:47 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Steam Mill Road.

9:26 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Steam Mill Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 10:16 a.m., threatening was reported on Green Road.

1:19 p.m., a case involving larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Norridgewock Road.

3:30 p.m., trespassing was reported on Martin Stream Road.

5:36 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Water Street.

7:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summit Street.

8:39 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Newhall Street.

9:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 10:50 a.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 9:53 a.m., harassment was reported on Franklin Avenue.

11:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whittier Road.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 2:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Athens Road.

5:02 p.m., mischief was reported on Fuller Corner Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 10:37 a.m., a theft was reported on Blackwell Hill Road.

5:40 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bean Street.

5:44 p.m., threatening was reported on Bean Street.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 10:42 a.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

4:01 p.m., a brush, woods or grass fire was reported on Heath Street.

9 p.m., sex offenses were reported on High Street.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 7:29 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 5:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 9:46 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN ROME, Thursday at 5:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Beaver Brook Estates.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 3:52 p.m., a caller from Mechanic Street reported a scam.

4:23 p.m., harassment was reported on West Front Street.

6:26 p.m., a theft was reported on Oak Pond Road.

Friday at 12:32 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Waterville Road.

1:40 a.m., loud noise was reported on Madison Avenue.

9:04 a.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

10:17 a.m., a violation of bail or protective order was reported on Court Street.

12:15 p.m., a caller from Parkman Hill Road reported a scam.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 6:24 a.m., noise was reported on Libby Court.

7:24 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on West River Road.

9:25 a.m., harassment was reported on Carver Street.

11:22 a.m., a caller from Pleasant Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

11:49 a.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

12:19 p.m., a vehicle hit-and-run crash was reported on Dunbar Court.

1:12 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Main Street.

2:39 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.

2:55 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Main Street.

3:27 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Trafton Road.

4:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Terrace.

4:24 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Pleasant Street.

5:01 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

6:03 p.m., threatening was reported on College Avenue.

6:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Edwards Street.

7:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

7:48 p.m., noise was reported on Elmwood Avenue.

9:15 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

11:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the boat landing on Water Street.

Friday at 2:18 a.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 2:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

7:20 a.m., a person was removed from a premises on U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 7:23 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Clinton Avenue.

10:26 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on China Road.

12:27 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Clinton Avenue.

3:52 p.m., a person reported sex offenses to the police department.

4:44 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Cushman Road.

7:49 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Clinton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 7:05 p.m., Joseph Aaron Gordon, 27, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.

7:26 p.m., Mark W. Alton, 60, of Harmony, was arrested on a warrant.

8:16 p.m., Justin Wayne Carr, 38, of Harmony, was arrested on a warrant.

8:29 p.m., Daigan C. Small, 19, of Bingham, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release and assault.

Friday at 1:25 a.m., Mark Joseph Cote, 32, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant, as well as charges of noise, two counts of assault, disorderly conduct, criminal threatening and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 12:27 p.m., Shayla Renee Seekins, 22, of Ellsworth, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating condition of release.

SUMMONSES

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 8:13 p.m., Joshua R. McKechnie, 36, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of operating vehicle without a license.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: