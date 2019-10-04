TOPSHAM — The Mt. Ararat High School community is “feeling uneasy” after ammunition was discovered at the school, according to a letter sent to parents Thursday by Principal Donna Brunette.

Brunette acknowledges the concerns but doesn’t specify when, where or how the ammunition was found. She only notes they were of a small caliber.

“Through various conversations and reports made by students, parents and staff, it is clear there are a lot people in our community feeling uneasy after hearing the report that ammunition (bullets) were found at Mt. Ararat High School,” her letter states.

Mt. Ararat High School serves students of Maine School Administrative District 75 from Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Harpswell and Topsham.

“At this point we do not know who brought the bullets into our school,” Brunette wrote.

State and federal law prohibit firearms at K-12 public schools, but bringing ammunition by itself to a school doesn’t appear to be explicitly prohibited.

Nevertheless, the school administrators are working with School Resource Officer Randy Cook. “Please know that investigations focused on safety concerns involve interviews with numerous students and conducting searches as appropriate,” Brunette wrote.

“The unresolved concern makes us all feel unsettled,” she adds. “I wish I had answers for you all.”

With the matter unresolved, people are questioning the safety of the school’s annual field day today and homecoming dance on Saturday, the letter states. This week is school spirit week at the school, according to the school calendar.

“Given the horrendous reports of violence in schools and various venues that all of us have heard or read about, and some been directly impacted by, people are alarmed,” Brunette wrote.

She has requested an additional officer be present at both of the events and invites parents to attend to have an additional adult presence.

Brunette said students and parents are welcome to discuss concerns with school administration, but anyone with safety concerns that arise during the school day should contact local police.

Brunette stated in an email Thursday night that she must consult with Superintendent Shaw Chabot before answering additional questions.

No further information was immediately available.

