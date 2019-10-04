Winthrop Maine Historical Society will host Patricia Hughes from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Winthrop Town Office, 17 Highland Ave., Winthrop. She will give a talk about her book “Lost Loot: Ghostly New England Treasure Tales.”

According to a news release from the historical society, Hughes has lived in New England her entire life, currently in rural mid-Maine, and has been a writer since eighth grade.

Hunting for lost treasure is an experience that is fun at any age and anyone can find treasure. Just paying attention to history, observing where you are, and understanding that treasure lies in the eye of the beholder, will help the treasure-seeker find these precious relics of our past, according to the release.

Living in the region, which is one of the oldest inhabited areas in the country, has given her a pride and a deep respect for those who have come before her. Join the search for pirate, military, Native American, lost towns, and mining treasures in her “Lost Loot, Ghostly New England Treasure Tales” and “More Lost Loot, Ghostly New England Treasure Tales.”

Her latest honor is that her newest book in the Lost Loot series, “Lost Loot III, Ghostly Treasure Tales of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania,” has been accepted to be part of the collection at the Library of Congress in Washington. D.C., according to the release.

For more treasure hunting tips, visit patriciahughes.net.

Refreshments will be served after the presentation followed by the society’s regular business meeting. For more information, contact Mary Richards at 377-9663.

