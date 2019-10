IN ANSON, Friday at 8:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

9:22 a.m., mischief was reported on Parkwoods Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:49 a.m., a well-being check was made on Civic Center Drive.

7:45 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

8:16 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Northern Avenue.

8:37 a.m., harassment was reported on Sewall Street.

8:47 a.m., a well-being check was made on Civic Center Drive.

10:35 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Cony Street.

11:47 a.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Western Avenue.

12:26 p.m., an assault was reported on Pierce Drive.

1:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

3:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

4:05 pm., an automobile on fire was reported on Townsend Road.

4:40 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:59 p.m., a well-being check was made on Calumet Bridge.

4:59 p.m., a well-being check was made on Cony Street.

6:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Granite Street.

6:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glenridge Drive.

7:40 p.m., a well-being check was made on Middle Street.

7:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

10:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

10:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

Saturday at 3:05 p.m., a well-being check was made on Hicks Road.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 7:44 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 10:50 a.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

2:42 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Cardinal Drive.

6:11 p.m., threatening was reported on Center Road.

IN FARMINGDALE, Friday at 9:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stevens Lane.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 3:50 p.m., theft was reported on Wilton Road.

IN HALLOWELL, Friday at 4:28 p.m., a complaint was made about an agricultural animal on Carriage Lane.

IN JAY, Friday at 6:10 a.m., vandalism was reported on Maple Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 10:12 p.m., theft was reported on East Madison Road.

IN MERCER, Friday at 5:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Saturday at 10:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 5:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 9:46 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

5:06 p.m., theft was reported on Madawaska Avenue.

9:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waverly Street.

IN ROME, Friday at 9:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Ridge Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 9:04 a.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

12:15 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Parkman Hill Road.

1:44 p.m., a harassment complaint was made in Indian Ridge.

2:14 p.m., theft was reported on North Avenue.

5:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

6:08 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:03 a.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

9:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:58 a.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.

12:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

12:25 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

12:37 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:18 p.m., assault was reported on Danielson Street.

2:27 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with a personal injury was reported on Main Street.

4:09 p.m, a disturbance was reported on Church Street.

6:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on County Road.

10:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN WILTON, Friday at 2:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

6:56 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 5:18 a.m., Cory Paul Toothaker, 34, of Augusta was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a report of a disturbance on Chapel Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 1:25 a.m., Mark Cote, 32, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening, two counts of assault, two counts of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest.

12:52 p.m., Brian Knight, 46, of Carthage, was arrested on a probation hold.

10:44 p.m., Jerald Smith, 58, of Burnham, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

11:02 p.m., Ashlyn Laliberte, 23, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of theft.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 3:59 p.m., Charles Edward Jr., 50, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of operating with a suspended license, violating conditions of release and on a warrant following a motor vehicle stop on Armory Road.

10:57 p.m., Carl Locke, 31, of Redington Street, was arrested on three warrants.

11:31 p.m., Kayla Heasley, 28, of Bradley, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, sale and use of drug paraphernalia and a probation hold following a motor vehicle stop on Main Street.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: