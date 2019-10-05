AYCC New Family Wellness Center opens in Waterville Monday, Oct. 7

The Alfond Youth & Community Center can’t wait any longer to open its Peter G. Alfond Pathway to Wellness so all community members can utilize and reap the benefits of this state of the art Fitness and Wellness Center opening at 5:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, according to a news release from the center.

While some spaces are still under construction, such as the lobby and locker rooms, plenty of spaces are available to get your wellness work out started. A grand opening is being held in the future. Memberships include all fitness classes, have no joiner or early termination fees, provide membership access to all Y’s nationwide, include access to facility pools and indoor track and discounts on facility activities and rentals. See ClubAYCC.org for details. The center includes more than 31,000 square feet of renovated space and 10,000 square feet of additional space.

Most impressive is the two-story addition that provides fitness space for every age, toddler to aging adult. Downstairs is the Cycle Studio/Small Group Exercise Room next to the Gronk Fitness Functional Training Space. Each space is decked out with the newest and most effective training equipment on the market. This space, while open to adult classes throughout the day, is primarily focused on youth wellness programs like Kardio Kids. Upstairs is adults only, ages 14 and older, and has spacious rooms. The expansive Adult Fitness Space and Group Exercise Room sport floor to ceiling windows overlook Messalonskee Stream. Free child watch is available and will be expanding as the project is completed.

With everything from full service cardio and weight machines, free weights and resistance equipment, everyone will be able to create a fitness plan to support their individual needs. If you need some guidance, just ask personal trainer John McCabe, a Movement and Mobility Specialist with a master’s degree in Exercise Science from the University of Maine and accredited member of the American College of Sports Medicine. He joins a staff of seven professional trainers, instructors, and specialists under the management of Wellness Director Sawyer Boulette. A college basketball star and high school coach, Boulette earned her degree in Community Health from University of Maine Farmington and serves on the Special Olympics Board of Directors.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Clubs and YMCA of Greater Waterville at the Alfond Youth & Community Center, visit ClubAYCC.org.

United Way of Mid-Maine President and CEO Steps Down

The Board of Directors of United Way of Mid-Maine in Waterville announced Oct. 1 the departure of President and CEO Elizabeth Barron. Barron has served the communities of Mid-Maine since 2014. “Elizabeth has been a strong advocate and champion of the 56 communities served by United Way of Mid-Maine for many years, we are sad to see her go, but extremely grateful for her dedication to our community” stated James Wood, board chairman at UWMM, according to a news release from the the Board of Directors.

While at United Way of Mid-Maine, Barron led a strategic planning overhaul, worked to expand the number of people served by UWMM though funded programs and initiatives, developed the “Mad Hatter” annual fundraiser, and created the emerging “CANstruction” events which raised more than 10,000 pounds of food. “In 2018, 45,000 people from Vassalboro to Jackman were reached because of the efforts of UWMM and our generous donors,” Wood said. Barron also focused the organization’s “Stuff the Bus” efforts, which have grown significantly from collecting $17,000 worth of school supplies in its infancy to collecting $30,000 worth of supplies in 2019.

The Board of Directors has begun the search for a new President and CEO to succeed Barron. They are committed to finding a qualified candidate who will continue building on the successes Barron had achieved while serving the Mid-Maine community.

Alna resident promoted to lieutenant colonel

Shanon W. Cotta, of Alna, recently was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel at Joint Force Headquarters, Maine Army National Guard, Augusta. Cotta is assigned as the garrison commander at Camp Keyes, overseeing base operations. He also administers the use and maintenance of various training sites across the state, as well as the development of new training sites, according to a news release from the Maine National Guard.

Raised in South China by David and Helga Cotta, he attended China Elementary School and Erskine Academy. He graduated from the University of Maine at Farmington with Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts degrees, the University of Maine Graduate School with a Master of Arts in Teaching and he also holds degrees from Nashotah House Theological Seminary.

His awards and decorations include the Humanitarian Service Medal, Louisiana Emergency Service Medal, Vermont Emergency Service Medal, Army Commendation Medals, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Korean Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Combat Action Badge, Mountain Warfare School, Expert Field Medical Badge and Air Assault Badge, according to the release.

Lt. Col. Cotta is married to Jill Cotta, a teacher at the Center for Teaching & Learning in Edgecomb, and they have three young children, Owen, Ellie and Keagan. They are avid local sports fans and love supporting Wiscasset and Boothbay youth sports.

Peaceful Prescence opens in Damariscotta

June Reilly Fitzpatrick, a Registered Nurse, has created a new business, Peaceful Presence, to assist people as they prepare for end of life with holistic support, dignity and compassion. A 30-year career as a Critical Care Nurse, training as a Certified End of Life Doula with Advanced Mentorship and as a Palliative Care Educator, Fitzpatrick has dedicated her life to helping people live and die per their wishes, with as much comfort and peace as possible, according to a news release from Peaceful Prescence.

At a time in life that can be confusing, overwhelming, lonely and difficult to navigate, Fitzpatrick helps people through education, advocacy, mentorship and practical hands-on training.

Serving people with advanced, chronic, progressive illnesses and end of life care, she assists in enhancing quality of life and making a positive influence on the course of one’s illness. She empowers people to live and die as they choose while being supported with acceptance and compassion.

As a Patient Advocate, Fitzpatrick helps bridge the gap between patient and Medical professionals. She answers questions about a diagnosis, clarifies medications, and explains the whole picture in “non-medical” jargon. As a Palliative Care Consultant and Educator, she helps develop a plan that begins at diagnosis, allowing autonomy and choice,

with dignity, respect and comfort. As an End of Life Doula, June facilitates end of life discussions offering practical, physical, emotional and spiritual help. Through the end of life journey, June “serves” with guidance and support, providing a physical, peaceful presence.

Consultations, Care Plans and Service Packages are custom designed for individual needs and goals. Fitzpatrick can be reached at 380-3192 for a free 20-minute discovery call. Peaceful Presence services are provided in the Midcoast Maine area. To learn more, visit peacefulpresence.org, or email June at [email protected].

OTIS Federal Credit Union to host International Credit Union Day celebration

OTIS Federal Credit Union in Jay will join with 56,000 credit unions around the world in celebration of International Credit Union Day. OTIS staff will host an all-day commemoration from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the credit union at 170 Main St., which will include baked goods and cider from Berry Fruit Farm, freshly popped popcorn, and a barbecue, according to a news release from the credit union.

There are 200-plus million credit union members around the world — more than 100 million in the U.S. alone — and OTIS FCU joins them in celebration of the not-for-profit cooperative spirit that all credit unions share.

This cooperative spirit has led to life-changing opportunities for people everywhere who’ve wanted to start a small business, own a home or continue their education but were denied access to other financial institutions. In many parts of the world, people’s first taste of democracy is through their credit union, where “one member, one vote” is the governing structure.

At its most basic level, a credit union is people pooling their money to provide each other with affordable loans—it is literally “people helping people.” This is why OTIS FCU celebrates ICU Day: Credit unions empower people, wherever they are in the world or in life, to take control of their financial future.

For more information, individuals can either visit otisfcu.coop, or call 897-0900.

Kennebec Federal Savings Seeks “Lights, Camera, Save!”

Kennebec Federal Savings in Waterville is accepting submissions from local teens for its “Lights, Camera, Save!” video contest. Organized by the American Bankers Association Foundation, the contest is a national competition that encourages teens to use video to communicate the value of saving money and to inspire their peers to become lifelong savers. Last year’s local First Round Winner was Ely Yang, then a senior at Winslow High School and a student in the Mid-Maine Technical Center’s Mass Media Communications program, according to a news release from the Waterville bank.

“This wonderful competition offers Maine students a unique opportunity to tap their creativity, learn about saving and using money responsibly, and communicate those key lessons to other young people,” said Allan Rancourt, president of Kennebec Federal Savings, according to the release. “A sound financial education is critical to a successful future, and we are excited to participate in a contest that spotlights that message.”

To participate in “Lights, Camera, Save!,” local students ages 13 to 18 are asked to create a short video (90 seconds or less) that spotlights the importance of saving and using money wisely. They must then submit a link to the video to Kennebec Federal Savings by Dec. 3, along with a completed entry form.

Kennebec Federal Savings will host the local first round of judging and select a local winner. The local winner will then advance to the national competition, where the first-place, second-place, and third-place winners will be announced by the American Bankers Association Foundation on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. The top three national winners will receive cash prizes of $5,000, $2,500, and $1,000, respectively, to fund their savings goal. Each winner’s school also will receive a scholarship for a teacher to attend the Jump$tart National Educator Conference.

Videos will be judged on their quality, message, content, and faithfulness to the criteria set forth by the contest’s official rules. Get the official rules and submission packet online at kfsavings.com/news.aspx.

To learn more about the “Lights, Camera, Save!” competition, visit LightsCameraSave.com.

Norton Eye Care welcomes new optometrist

Norton Eye Care recently welcomed new optometrist Dr. Marlie (Mochamer) Watson to the practice. Watson was born and raised in Farmington. She attended both Mt. Blue High School and the University of Maine Farmington and recently graduated from the New England College of Optometry in Boston, Massachusetts, according to a news release from the practice that serves Farmington and Jay.

Throughout her schooling, she gained experience across a wide array of optometric settings. Her fourth year rotations led her to Wilmington, North Carolina, where she was in a private practice setting with a focus on traumatic brain injury and vision rehabilitation therapy. Next, she returned to Maine to the Togus VA in Augusta where she was able to work closely with our state’s veterans. In Merrimack, New Hampshire she focused on contact lenses and treatment and management of dry eye. Lastly, she was in a community health center in Brighton, Massachusetts.

However, her journey ultimately led her back home, and she is excited to be practicing optometry in her very own community.

Maine Tax Forum Presented by SCORE Maine to Feature Topics from Selling Marijuana Products to Federal and Maine Tax Updates

The Maine Tax Forum presented by SCORE Maine will take place Nov. 6 and 7 at the Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Drive, Augusta. The two-day event will provide continuing education credits and information about annual changes in Maine and Federal tax laws for tax preparers, enrolled agents, CPAs and legal professionals. Attendees will benefit from the in-depth presentations from experts practicing in Maine and beyond.

The event’s keynote address will be presented by Susan Rogers, Partner of Potomac Law Group. The keynote topic is “Washington Tax Legislation Update and US Tax Policy Development in 2020 and Beyond.” Susan will cover federal tax legislation developments in 2019 including retirement legislation; the expired and expiring tax provisions (“extenders”); technical corrections; IRS reform legislation; and legislative changes to the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act (TCJA).

Additional forum agenda topics include: tax issues in selling marijuana products, unemployment tax issues, opportunity zones, state tax updates, taxation of natural resources, and more.

“SCORE Portland received the 2019 National Chapter of the Year award from the U.S. Small Business Administration this year, largely thanks to our many dedicated volunteer mentors and workshop offerings for small business owners and entrepreneurs,” said Stephen Veazey, SCORE Maine District Director. “The Maine Tax Forum helps SCORE provide these excellent programs.”

For more information, visit www.scoremaine.org.

