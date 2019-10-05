WCSH-TV says it has reached an agreement with the cable company Spectrum to keep the NBC affiliate station on the air.
Talks over WCSH’s carriage agreement, which includes the fees that the station pays its carrier, Spectrum, were stalled late this week, WCSH said.
That put in jeopardy southern Maine’s access to NBC programming, including “Sunday Night Football,” ” This Is Us,” and “The Voice.”
WCSH-TV also airs News Center Maine, which announced via Twitter on Saturday that a deal had finally been reached.
If the talks hadn’t worked out, Spectrum, which is owned by Charter Communications, said it likely would have pulled WCSH from its cable system.
Spectrum also released a statement via Twitter, saying: “We reached an agreement with Tegna to provide local ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and other multi-cast channels to our customers. We are pleased to have reached a fair agreement for everyone and appreciate your support and patience.”
