AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A program at a hospital in Maine’s capital city is working on a plan to grow its services for people living with human immunodeficiency virus.
MaineGeneral Medical Center says its Horizon Program is receiving more than $100,000 from the federal government for a project called “Living A Healthy Life With HIV In Maine.” The Horizon Program provides services to people living with HIV.
Horizon Program community program supervisor Gillian Frisch says the project will provide self-management classes tailored to people living with HIV.
The hospital says the project “adapts chronic disease management classes like type 2 diabetes, chronic pain and cardiovascular disease to people living with HIV.” Frisch says the grant will also allow the hospital to help with transportation to classes.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Israeli archaeologists claim to have found ancient city
-
Local & State
Portland City Council moving ahead with ban on plastic straws
-
Nation & World
Nibbled away: Tens of thousands of goats munch Greek island into crisis
-
Uncategorized
Carthage man, 57, injured after crashing pickup truck into ditch
-
Morning Sentinel
Morning Sentinel Oct. 7 police logs