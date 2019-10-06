IN CANAAN, Saturday at 10:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tobey Road.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 5:18 p.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Hill Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Saturday at 4:39 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Walton Mills Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 9:02 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

4:34 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Ridge Road.

6:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

6:58 p.m., threatening was reported on Back Road.

7:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Ave.

7:35 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hanover Street.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 11:48 a.m., theft was reported on Lakewood Road.

IN MERCER, Saturday at 9:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Sandy River Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 2:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Airport Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 10:29 a.m., theft was reported on Alpine Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 3:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waverly Street.

7:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Powers Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 2:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Ave.

10:07 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Dartmouth Street.

1:14 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Railroad Street.

3:24 p.m., threatening was reported on Madison Ave.

6:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Philbrick Road.

9 p.m., an assault was reported on St. John Street.

9:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Ave.

IN VASSALBORO, Saturday at 9:47 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

2:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Ave.

3:27 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

3:14 p.m., threatening was reported on Hillside Ave.

3:44 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on College Ave.

9:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Ave.

10:33 p.m., an assault was reported on Gilmore Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 10:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Morrill Road.

8:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Monica Ave.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 1:36 p.m., Steven Martin, 49, of Waldoboro, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order.

9:06 p.m., Michael Smith, 46, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.

10:31 p.m., Bradley Prescott, 28, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:57 p.m., Pedro Rivera, 45, of Summer Street, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order following a harassment call on Elm Street.

12:57 p.m., Shaina Diaz, 30, of Summer Street, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order following a harassment call on Elm Street.

Sunday at 5:28 a.m., Sheena Litchfield, 33, of South China, was arrested on a warrant following a fight call on Leighton Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 12:05 p.m., Nathaniel Munster, 30, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, operating with a suspended license and on a warrant following a motor vehicle stop on Bay Street.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 3:27 p.m., Amanda Thompson, 40, of Winslow, was issued a summons on a charge of theft following a shoplifting call on Waterville Commons Drive.

3:27 p.m., Miranda Cousins-Sternberg, 39, of Washington, was issued a summons on a charge of theft following a shoplifting call on Waterville Commons Drive.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 9 p.m., William Dutton, 22, of Oakland, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended license following a motor vehicle stop on Carter Memorial Drive.

