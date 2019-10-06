IN CANAAN, Saturday at 10:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tobey Road.
IN CLINTON, Saturday at 5:18 p.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Hill Road.
IN CORNVILLE, Saturday at 4:39 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Walton Mills Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 9:02 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
4:34 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Ridge Road.
6:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.
6:58 p.m., threatening was reported on Back Road.
7:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Ave.
7:35 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hanover Street.
IN MADISON, Saturday at 11:48 a.m., theft was reported on Lakewood Road.
IN MERCER, Saturday at 9:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Sandy River Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 2:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Airport Road.
IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 10:29 a.m., theft was reported on Alpine Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 3:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waverly Street.
7:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Powers Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 2:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Ave.
10:07 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Dartmouth Street.
1:14 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Railroad Street.
3:24 p.m., threatening was reported on Madison Ave.
6:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Philbrick Road.
9 p.m., an assault was reported on St. John Street.
9:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Ave.
IN VASSALBORO, Saturday at 9:47 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.
2:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Ave.
3:27 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
3:14 p.m., threatening was reported on Hillside Ave.
3:44 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on College Ave.
9:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Ave.
10:33 p.m., an assault was reported on Gilmore Street.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 10:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Morrill Road.
8:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Monica Ave.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 1:36 p.m., Steven Martin, 49, of Waldoboro, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order.
9:06 p.m., Michael Smith, 46, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.
10:31 p.m., Bradley Prescott, 28, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:57 p.m., Pedro Rivera, 45, of Summer Street, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order following a harassment call on Elm Street.
12:57 p.m., Shaina Diaz, 30, of Summer Street, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order following a harassment call on Elm Street.
Sunday at 5:28 a.m., Sheena Litchfield, 33, of South China, was arrested on a warrant following a fight call on Leighton Street.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 12:05 p.m., Nathaniel Munster, 30, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, operating with a suspended license and on a warrant following a motor vehicle stop on Bay Street.
SUMMONSES
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 3:27 p.m., Amanda Thompson, 40, of Winslow, was issued a summons on a charge of theft following a shoplifting call on Waterville Commons Drive.
3:27 p.m., Miranda Cousins-Sternberg, 39, of Washington, was issued a summons on a charge of theft following a shoplifting call on Waterville Commons Drive.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 9 p.m., William Dutton, 22, of Oakland, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended license following a motor vehicle stop on Carter Memorial Drive.
