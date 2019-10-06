NEWTON, Mass. — Brianna Ricker scored two goals, including the winner on a breakaway in overtime, as the University of Maine upset Northwestern 4-3 in a nonconference field hockey game Sunday.

Chloe Walton and Brooks Sulinski also scored for Maine (3-7). Cassandra Mascarenhas and Julia Ross had assists, and Mia Borley made eight saves.

Bente Baekers, Lily Katzman, and Ana Medina Garcia scored for the Wildcats (10-4), with Garcia and Kirsten Mansfield adding assists.

BATES 1, TRINITY 0: Riley Burns scored midway through the third quarter to lift the Bobcats (6-3, 3-3 NESCAC) over the Bantams (5-5, 1-5) at Lewiston.

Burns scored off a deflection following a shot from Emily Gianunzio. Ellie Bauer and Grace Biddle combined for five saves in the shutout.

Emma Cropper had two saves for Trinity.

MEN’S SOCCER

BATES 2, TRINITY 0: The Bobcats (6-2-1, 2-2-1 NESCAC) scored two first-half goals and went on to shut out the Bantams (1-8, 0-5) at Lewiston.

Alec Szwarcewicz scored in the 32nd minute from Frederick Hohmann. Three minutes later, Charlie Cronin found Beaufils Kimpolo-Pen to double the lead. David Goldstein had two saves.

Everett Lyons totaled seven saves for Trinity.

EASTERN CONNECTICUT STATE 6, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Patrick Agyemang had two goals, and Max Parent added a goal and an assist as the Warriors (10-1, 3-1 Little East) routed the Huskies (0-9-3, 0-3-1) at Mansfield, Connecticut.

Justin Jensen, Danny Shayler and Griffin Luczek also scored. Andres Mayuri, Harvey Lipman, Jared Caroline, Marcus Blair and Lucas Chaude all added assists.

The Huskies didn’t record a shot. Dalton Cassidy made six saves, and Cameron Atherton had four in relief.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

HARTFORD 2, MAINE 1: Skylar Vitiello scored early in the second half to lift the Hawks (6-5-1, 3-1 America East) over the Black Bears (4-5-1, 0-3-1) at Hartford, Connecticut.

Saylor Clark scored for the Black Bears, converting a pass from Nicole Bailey nine minutes into the game.

Izzy Lachcik tied it later in the first half from Sierra Stone. Stone also assisted on Vitiello’s goal.

TRINITY 3, BATES 0: Colleen Lux scored two second-half goals as the Bantams (3-5-1, 2-3 NESCAC) defeated the Bobcats (1-7-1, 0-5) at Lewiston.

The game was scoreless through 54 minutes until Amelia Kroschwitz scored. Lux added a goal in the 72nd minute, then again a minute later. Kelly Lucas had two assists.

Katherine Nuckols had nine saves for the Bobcats.

MEN’S HOCKEY

NEW BRUNSWICK 5, MAINE 0: Five players scored as the Reds defeated the Black Bears in an exhibition at Orono.

Matthew Boucher, Alexandre Goulet, Oliver LeBlanc, Patrick Watling and Tyler Boland had goals for the Reds. Kris Bennett added three assists.

The Black Bears mustered 14 shots on goal and won 23 faceoffs to 39 for the Reds.

