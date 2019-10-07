GARDINER — Boys & Girls Clubs of Kennebec Valley, 14 Pray St., has announced its participation in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program.

Meals are available at no separate charge to children ages birth through 18 years without regard to race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, gender identity, religion, reprisal, and where applicable, political beliefs, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the department.

For more information on participating centers, call the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kennebec Valley at 582-8458.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at ascr.usda.gov, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form.

