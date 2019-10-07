Sea Dog Brewing is taking over Easy Day restaurant and bowling center on Broadway in South Portland.

Sea Dog will continue to run its existing South Portland brewpub, about 3.5 miles from Easy Day on Western Avenue near the Maine Mall. The new Sea Dog brewpub will maintain the 10 bowling lanes at Easy Day, said Jim Bunting, director of operations for Sea Dog Brewing. Sea Dog will lease the space from Easy Day owner Chris Tyll, Bunting said. Tyll ran Easy Day for six years.

Sea Dog announced its new Broadway location Saturday, and as of Monday, Easy Day was closed. Renovations will begin “soon” and the place will re-open as Sea Dog after the holidays, according to a news release. Bunting said the new brewpub will focus on food and “family entertainment,” including bowling.

Tyll also owned the Pat’s Pizza location in Portland’s Old Port for 10 years before selling it in late summer. Tyll said Monday that he had “good runs” with both restaurants but would like to spend more time with his four children, ages 3 to 15. He said he’s looking forward to coaching various youth sports teams and “reflecting on what’s important.” He said he’ll continue to serve on the executive board of Hospitality Maine, the local trade group for restaurants and look for his next “adventure.”

Tyll said he is confident that Easy Day’s customers and the local community will be in “good hands” with Sea Dog as the new owner.

Easy Day opened six years ago near the Casco Bridge in South Portland, serving Detroit-style pizza, burgers and other casual food in the restaurant. The dining room and patio includes views of Casco Bay and Portland. The place became popular with families, and the bowling lanes became a center for birthday parties and summer camp outings.

Sea Dog has nine brewpubs in New England and Florida, according to its website. The other Maine locations include Topsham, Bangor and Camden.

Related Headlines Pat’s Pizza in the Old Port has new owners

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: