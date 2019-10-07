IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 10:36 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Cony Street.

11:41 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on State Street.

11:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.

11:53 a.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Route 3 East and North Belfast Avenue.

2:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crossing Way.

4:18 p.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Sewall Street.

5:31 p.m., theft (shoplifting) was reported on Civic Center Drive.

8:48 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Gilman Street.

10:43 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Bond Brook Road.

Monday at 1:27 a.m., harassment was reported on Washington Street.

2:37 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

IN BELGRADE, Friday at 12:45 p.m., harassment was reported on Chaput Drive.

IN FARMINGDALE, Friday at 8:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stevens Lane.

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 4:11 p.mn., an animal problem was reported on Spring Street.

Sunday at 4:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Cumberland Farms on Bridge Street.

10:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Gardiner Waterfront.

12:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Big Apple on Brunswick Avenue.

8:16 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Mount Vernon Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Saturday at 7:22 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Scribner Hill Road.

IN RANDOLPH, Friday at 2:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windsor Street.

IN RICHMOND, Wednesday at 10:26 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Alexander Reed Road.

Thursday at 12:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 12:20 p.m., theft was reported on Port City Lane.

Saturday at 9:52 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.

6:16 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Alexander Reed Road.

Sunday at 9:40 a.m., a burglary was reported on Darrah Street.

11:46 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Main Street.

IN WAYNE, Saturday at 2:01 p.m., theft was reported on House Road.

IN WEST GARDINER, Friday at 3:36 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Hallowell Litchfield Road.

11:33 p.m., harassment was reported on Skehans Lane.

IN WINDSOR, Sunday at 12:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Caswell Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 3:59 p.m., Tarah Lee Diffin, 41, of Dresden, was arrested on two warrants, and charges of violating conditions of release, operating while license suspended or revoked, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident after police investigated a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Stephen King Drive.

11:14 p.m., Rodney P. Tardiff Jr., 34, of Augusta was arrested on a warrant on Laurel Street.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 3:59 p.m., Kevin L. Poulin, 56, of Lisbon, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order on Lions Street.

9:50 p.m., Richard L. Kelley, 48, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing the report of a crime following a 911 hangup on Johnson Street.

Saturday at 9:12 a.m., Patrick Francis Wermuth Jr., 31, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of his release on Beech Street.

IN RICHMOND, Monday, Sept. 30 at 5:55 p.m., Patrick Alexander, 40, of Richmond, was arrested on charges of aggravated domestic violence, and possession of a prescription that was not prescribed to him.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 3:09 p.m., a 72-year-old Augusta male was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a vehicle following a traffic stop on Willow Street.

IN BELGRADE, Friday at 8:48 p.m., a 22-year-old Manchester, Connecticut, male was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license following a traffic stop on Augusta Road.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 4:22 p.m., Steve B. Madsen, 25, of West Gardiner, was issued a summons on charges of operating while his license is suspended or revoked, elevated by a prior conviction, and operating a vehicle without a license following a traffic stop at McDonald’s on Bridge Street.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: