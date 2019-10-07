IN CANAAN, Sunday at 7:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Warren Avenue.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 10:23 a.m., a motor vehicle fire was reported on Johnson Flat Road.

2:51 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with a personal injury was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 12:45 a.m., a theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Main Street.

11:53 a.m., a harassment complaint was made on Six Rod Road.

12:16 p.m., mischief was reported on Newhall Street.

1:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 11:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mosher Hill Road.

Monday at 9:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 8:29 a.m., trespassing was reported on North Road.

IN JAY, Sunday at 4:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Otis Street.

IN KINGFIELD, Sunday at 4:32 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 2:04 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Lakewood Road.

10:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Street.

IN MOSCOW, Sunday at 11:26 a.m., theft was reported on Canada Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Sunday at 9:26 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with a personal injury was reported on Sandy River Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 1:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Murphy Lane.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 10:08 a.m., theft was reported on Holmes Farm Road.

12:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

2:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 12:34 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Powers Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 8:57 a.m., mischief was reported on Mountain View Terrace.

9:45 a.m., mischief was reported on Red Bridge Road.

1:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on County Drive.

7:36 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Ledgewood Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 8:31 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Leighton Street.

4:34 p.m., fraud was reported on Dunton Court.

6:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on King Street.

10:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 12:17 a.m., Robert Cohen, 32, of Unity, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and aggravated criminal mischief.

2:01 a.m., George Chestnut, 59, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

6:49 p.m., Tyler Adams, 20, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of terrorizing, domestic violence terrorizing and violating conditions of release.

9:55 p.m., Michelle Lovejoy, 43, of Canaan, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, assault, refusing to submit to arrest, refusing to sign criminal summons, criminal mischief, assault and a probation hold.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:48 p.m., Stephen Sack, 42, of Moor Street, was arrested on a warrant.

10:14 p.m., Dustin Mathias, 30, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant following a report of suspicious activity on Water Street.

Monday at 12:01 a.m., Victoria Theriault, 23, of College Avenue, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONS

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 9:44 p.m., Austin Berry, 20, of Randolph, was issued a summons on charges of possession of a fictitious license and operating with a suspended license.

