STUTTGART, Germany — Simone Biles won a record 21st medal at the world gymnastics championships on Tuesday as the United States retained its women’s team all-around title.

It was Biles’ 15th career gold and broke a tie with Russian gymnast Svetlana Khorkina for the most medals overall by a woman at the world championships. She’s now two short of Vitaly Scherbo’s men’s record of 23.

“Every year it feels better and better just because we’re adding to the legacy,” Biles said. “I feel like I never think of records. I just go out there and do what I came to do, which is compete for the country.”

The U.S. team scored 172.330 points to beat second-place Russia by 5.801 points and win its seventh consecutive team title at an Olympics or world championships.

The reward for winning was a battery-powered medal that lights up when it senses movement. Biles called it “the sickest medal we’ve ever had.”

Biles posted the best individual scores on the vault, balance beam and floor.

“I think if I do the routine that I did tonight I’ll be more than happy” in Thursday’s individual all-around final, she said.

A fall for Sunisa Lee on balance beam in her world championship debut and a fumbled routine from Grace McCallum on the uneven bars left the U.S. with room for improvement, though both were strong on other apparatus.

FIELD HOCKEY: Georgia Cassidy scored just over three minutes into the game, converting from Myri Skodock, to lead Colby to a 2-0 win over the University of New England.

Colby (7-2) added an insurance goal with four minutes remaining when Ally Corbett scored her first goal of the season. Liz Sargent made seven saves for the Nor’easters (6-7).

MEN’S SOCCER: Dexter Kalderon got the tying goal in the 54th minute and Colby (5-4-1) earned a 2-2 draw with the University of New England (6-4-2).

Callum Heaslewood had a goal in each half for UNE.

Matt Morin stopped four shots for the Mules, while Will Shearon recorded 11 saves for the Nor’easters

WOMEN’S SOCCER: The University of New England scored two goals in the first half and went on to defeat the University of Southern Maine, 2-1.

Jessie Maywalt and Katie Beaudoin scored for the Nor’easters’ (5-4-2) 25 minutes later, converting from Maywalt. Jenna Pannone had seven saves.

Ciera Berthiaume scored for the Huskies (4-8-1) late in the second half. Kayla Gorman made six saves.

SHANGHAI MASTERS: Roger Federer didn’t face a break point as he won his opening match at the Shanghai Masters, beating Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Andy Murray served for his second-round match against 10th seed Fabio Fognini twice in the third set – in the 10th and 12th games – but ended up losing 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-6 (2) in a match which lasted more than three hours.

UPPER AUSTRIA LADIES: Coco Gauff took full advantage of a “lucky loser” spot, beating Swiss qualifier Stefanie Voegele, 6-3, 7-6 (3) Tuesday to reach the second round in Linz, Austria.

The American teen lost in qualifying but was handed a place in the main draw when another player withdrew.

U.S. MEN: Forward Jozy Altidore is hurt again and will miss the Nations League games against Cuba and Canada.

Altidore, who turns 30 next month, left Toronto FC’s regular-season finale on Sunday. The U.S. Soccer Federation did not announce the nature of the injury. Altidore was limited to 13 MLS matches in 2018 and 21 this year because of injuries.

The Americans play Cuba on Friday at Washington, D.C., then meet Canada four days later.

MILAN COACH FIRED: AC Milan fired Coach Marco Giampaolo, making his tenure in charge the shortest of any manager in club history. He was only hired in June as a replacement for Gennaro Gattuso, who stepped down as Milan coach after a fifth-place finish meant the Rossoneri missed out on the Champions League.

GERMANY: Former Germany captain Bastian Schweinsteiger says he is retiring from soccer, ending an 18-year professional career for the 35-year-old midfielder, who made 121 appearances for Germany from 2004-16, and was on the team that won the World Cup in 2014.

