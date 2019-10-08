IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9:27 a.m., an agricultural animal problem was reported on Eastern Avenue.
9:48 a.m., an agricultural animal problem was reported on Eastern Avenue.
10:51 a.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.
11:41 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
12:14 p.m., rescue officials responded to a reported odor of gas on Columbia Street.
12:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Court Street.
12:52 p.m., trespassing was reported on Bennett Street.
1:11 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Crosby Street.
2:07 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Stephen King Drive.
3:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
5:05 p.m., fraud was reported on Malta Street.
5:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mulliken Court.
6:42 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Kendall Street.
7:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
8:01 p.m., trespassing was reported on Civic Center Drive.
Friday at 12:09 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
3:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Memorial Bridge.
3:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.
ARRESTS
IN HALLOWELL, Sept. 28, Nestor Trevino, 30, of Tennessee, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 11:17 a.m., Natasha M. Gagne, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on two warrant following a reported domestic disturbance near Laurel Street and Water Street. During the same incident, Pedro L. Lopez, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, elevated by prior convictions.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Sept. 28., Dennis Hanson, 42, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension on Cony Road.
Monday at 1:32 p.m., one person was arrested following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive. The full report was not available by press time.
