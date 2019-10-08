IN ANSON, Monday at 12:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Preble Avenue.

Tuesday at 10:32 a.m., trespassing was reported on New Portland Road.

IN BENTON, Monday at 11:32 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on River Road.

5:25 p.m., a burglary was reported at Averill Mobile Home Park.

Tuesday at 8:48 a.m., a fire and odor investigation took place on Bridge Street.

10:20 a.m., a violation of bail or a protective order was reported on River Road.

10:45 a.m., trespassing was reported on River Road.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 1:27 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Merritt Street.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Monday at 8:43 a.m., a case involving fraud was reported on Dutch Gap Road.

IN CHINA, Monday at 11:06 a.m., fraud offenses were reported on Dirigo Road.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 11:10 p.m., noise was reported on Pearl Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 11:47 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

1:36 p.m., a caller from Water Street reported a scam.

2:29 p.m., threatening was reported on Newhall Street.

7:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

10:48 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

Tuesday at 10:35 a.m., a burglary was reported on Montcalm Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 9:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

12:58 p.m., harassment was reported on Wilton Road.

2:33 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Front Street.

3:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Avenue.

3:17 p.m., a caller from Middle Street reported a person was missing.

6:59 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

8:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Adams Circle.

IN HARMONY, Monday at 4:56 p.m., harassment was reported on Carson Hill Road.

8:14 p.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Ripley Road.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 3:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Athens Road.

IN MADISON, Monday at 9:07 a.m., a violation of bail or a protective order was reported on East Madison Road.

10:10 a.m., harassment was reported on Park Street.

2:09 p.m., threatening was reported on Horsetail Hill Road.

2:38 p.m., harassment was reported on Old Point Avenue.

3:59 p.m., a caller from Blackwell Hill Road reported a scam.

4:17 p.m., a theft was reported on Old Point Avenue.

5:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Lakewood Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 10:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 8:57 a.m., a protection order was served on Fairfield Street.

4:12 p.m., a protection order was served on Hill Street.

4:24 p.m., a protection order was served on Heath Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 1:45 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Interstate 95 southbound.

6:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hartland Avenue.

Tuesday at 7:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Birchwood Terrace.

8:50 a.m., a violation of bail or a protective order was reported on D Street.

IN ROME, Monday at 2:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Watson Pond Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 8:44 a.m., harassment was reported on Ledgewood Drive.

10:18 a.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

11:19 a.m., an assault was reported on Eaton Mountain Road.

5:28 p.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.

6:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Waterville Road.

7:08 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Alder Street.

7:19 p.m., a caller from Alder Street reported a scam.

7:25 p.m., a caller from West Front Street reported a scam.

8:38 p.m., harassment was reported on Waterville Road.

9:47 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

Tuesday at 1:58 a.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.

5:05 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pennell Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on The Concourse.

1:09 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

1:56 p.m., a theft was reported on Colby Street.

2:18 p.m., a protection order was served on College Avenue.

3:57 p.m., a theft was reported on Elm Street.

4:40 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

6:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cool Street.

7:25 p.m., a caller from Canabas Avenue reported an unwanted person on the premises.

11:10 p.m., threatening was reported on College Avenue.

11:47 p.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.

Tuesday at 12:25 a.m., a caller from College Avenue reported an unwanted person on the premises.

12:57 a.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

5:14 a.m., a theft was reported on Elm Street.

IN WILTON, Monday at 12:06 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

3:17 p.m., harassment was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

8:39 p.m., trespassing was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

11:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Balsam Street.

Tuesday at 9:17 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 11:12 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Veteran Drive.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 7:18 p.m., Joshua Harley Rinaldi, 38, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

Friday at 11:45 p.m., Alan Robert Gay, 58, of Chesterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Saturday at 7:54 p.m., Jill Leigh Brown, 45, of Jay, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and criminal mischief.

11:07 p.m., April Mae Tilton, 32, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of OUI, assault and operating without a license.

Sunday at 1 a.m., Yusuf Didow Mohamed, 20, of Lewiston, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

7:40 p.m., Sherry Ann Callahan, 60, of Salem Township, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

11:12 p.m., Daniel Arthur Tracy, 34, of New Sharon, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.

Monday at 3:25 a.m., Joshua Lee Hiscock, 36, of Jay, was arrested on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug.

9:28 p.m., Joshua Paul Robison, 40, of Strong, was arrested on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

10:12 p.m., Barry Andrew Hall, 30, of Jay, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and violating condition of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 10:15 a.m., Jason Allen York, 39, of Cornville, was arrested on two warrants.

11:17 a.m., Warren Raymond Benson, 28, of Charleston, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

7:02 p.m., Bryan Patrick Aubrey, 46, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of terrorizing and harassment by telephone.

10:51 p.m., Roland David Hartsock, 53, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Tuesday at 12:42 a.m., Vin Isles Khade, 42, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:37 p.m., Nicholas Johnson, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence criminal mischief and violation of condition of release.

Tuesday at 12:56 a.m., Renee Belisle, 37, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of drugs and operating after suspension.

SUMMONSES

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 10:56 p.m., Devin A. Folsom, 28, of Oakland, was summoned on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, stealing drugs and three counts of violating condition of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 12:57 a.m., Michael A. McIntyre, 59, of College Avenue, was summoned on a charge of misuse of E-9-1-1 system.

