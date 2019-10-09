IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 8:59 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Northern Avenue.

9:38 a.m., a well-being check was requested at Hospital and Eastern streets.

9:46 a.m., a complaint about an agricultural animal was made on Eastern Avenue.

11:00 a.m., a well-being check was performed at Eastern Avenue and Stone Street.

12:45 p.m., a sex offense was reported on Pierce Drive.

12:53 p.m., a dog at large was reported at Patterson and Pearl streets.

1:01 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Memorial Drive.

1:07 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported at Crossing Way and Western Avenue.

1:55 p.m., drug offenses were reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:37 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed at Oxford and Jefferson streets.

4:25 p.m., a dog at large was reported on Hicks Road.

4:57 p.m., a dog at large was reported on Philip Avenue.

5:01 p.m., lost property was reported on Crossing Way.

6:02 p.m., a water rescue was performed in the Kennebec River at Front Street.

6:36 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.

6:47 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

7:19 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Mount Vernon Avenue.

8:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

9:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

9:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tall Pines Way.

10:18 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Northern Avenue.

11:24 p.m., child abuse offenses were reported on Cedar Street.

Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

7:29 a.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Florence Street.

7:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commerce Drive.

IN HALLOWELL, Wednesday at 12:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 9:15 a.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Blue Rock Road.

1:17 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Morrill Lane.

3:54 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on North Main Street.

IN RANDOLPH, Tuesday at 12:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Central Street.

6:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windsor Street.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 11:56 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Main Street.

12:15 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Bowdoin Street.

10:07 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 12:39 p.m., a person was arrested on Water Street following a complaint of drug offenses.

6:42 p.m., Lucas H. Gragg, 38, of Pittston, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating conditions of release following a well-being check on Western Avenue.

6:55 p.m., David William Coons, 43, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a warrant (contempt order) following a motor vehicle stop on Bangor Street.

Wednesday at 5:36 a.m., Kenneth N. Herbert, 58, of Ellsworth, was arrested on a warrant.

IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 3:31 p.m., a person was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Main Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday 6:21 p.m., David A. Brewer, 19, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of operating an unregistered motor vehicle and attaching false plates.

Wednesday at 7:38 a.m., Andrew J. Gaudet, 38, of Farmingdale, was issued a summons on a charge of passing a stopped school bus.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: