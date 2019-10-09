IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 8:59 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Northern Avenue.
9:38 a.m., a well-being check was requested at Hospital and Eastern streets.
9:46 a.m., a complaint about an agricultural animal was made on Eastern Avenue.
11:00 a.m., a well-being check was performed at Eastern Avenue and Stone Street.
12:45 p.m., a sex offense was reported on Pierce Drive.
12:53 p.m., a dog at large was reported at Patterson and Pearl streets.
1:01 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Memorial Drive.
1:07 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported at Crossing Way and Western Avenue.
1:55 p.m., drug offenses were reported on Civic Center Drive.
2:37 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed at Oxford and Jefferson streets.
4:25 p.m., a dog at large was reported on Hicks Road.
4:57 p.m., a dog at large was reported on Philip Avenue.
5:01 p.m., lost property was reported on Crossing Way.
6:02 p.m., a water rescue was performed in the Kennebec River at Front Street.
6:36 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.
6:47 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.
7:19 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Mount Vernon Avenue.
8:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.
9:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
9:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tall Pines Way.
10:18 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Northern Avenue.
11:24 p.m., child abuse offenses were reported on Cedar Street.
Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.
7:29 a.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Florence Street.
7:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commerce Drive.
IN HALLOWELL, Wednesday at 12:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 9:15 a.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Blue Rock Road.
1:17 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Morrill Lane.
3:54 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on North Main Street.
IN RANDOLPH, Tuesday at 12:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Central Street.
6:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windsor Street.
IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 11:56 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Main Street.
12:15 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Bowdoin Street.
10:07 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 12:39 p.m., a person was arrested on Water Street following a complaint of drug offenses.
6:42 p.m., Lucas H. Gragg, 38, of Pittston, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating conditions of release following a well-being check on Western Avenue.
6:55 p.m., David William Coons, 43, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a warrant (contempt order) following a motor vehicle stop on Bangor Street.
Wednesday at 5:36 a.m., Kenneth N. Herbert, 58, of Ellsworth, was arrested on a warrant.
IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 3:31 p.m., a person was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Main Street.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday 6:21 p.m., David A. Brewer, 19, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of operating an unregistered motor vehicle and attaching false plates.
Wednesday at 7:38 a.m., Andrew J. Gaudet, 38, of Farmingdale, was issued a summons on a charge of passing a stopped school bus.
