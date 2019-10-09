LITCHFIELD — Adelle Surette had four goals to pace the Oak Hill field hockey team to a 10-1 victory over Hall-Dale in a Mountain Valley Conference game Wednesday afternoon.

Desirae Dumais led the Raiders (8-5) offense with a goal and five assists. Cassandra Steckino added two goals, while Julia Mooney and Angela Strout had a goal and assist.

Kiara Levesque made one save in the first half for Oak Hill and Nataliegh Moody made five saves in the second half.

Moira O’Connor scored for Hall-Dale (1-11) in the second half. Goalie Kelsey Cormier made 18 saves.

BOYS SOCCER

MONMOUTH 7, OAK HILL 4: Hayden Fletcher scored five goals, including three in the second half, as the Mustangs broke open a close MVC game in Monmouth.

Thomas Neal and Gabe Martin also had goals for unbeaten Monmouth (9-0-1). Martin added two assists in the win, while Brock Bates recorded seven saves.

Nico Soucy had a pair of goals for Oak Hill (6-5-0). Cole Whitten made 12 saves.

