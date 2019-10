IN ALBION, Tuesday at 2:53 p.m., an assault was reported on Belfast Road.

IN BENTON, Tuesday at 12:28 p.m., a theft was reported on Benton Avenue.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 12:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Maple Lane.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Wednesday at 8:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

IN CORNVILLE, Wednesday at 6:06 a.m., a burglary was reported on Spurwink Lane.

IN CHINA, Tuesday at 9:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Evergreen Drive.

1:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Lakeview Drive.

2:36 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported near Kidder and Weeks Mills roads.

4:15 p.m., a burglary was reported on Cross Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 6:17 a.m., a theft was reported on Bartlett Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 6:32 a.m., a power line was reported down on Morrison Hill Road.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 7:41 p.m., mischief was reported on Athens Road.

8:02 p.m., mischief was reported on Commercial Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 5:29 p.m., a caller from South Main Street reported a scam.

IN NEW SHARON, Wednesday at 8:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 1:51 p.m., a case involving forgery, larceny or fraud was reported on Oak Hill Road.

Wednesday at 5:04 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Brandy Avenue.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 7:16 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Smithfield Road.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 11:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxbow Road.

Wednesday at 7:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PHILLIPS, Tuesday at 12:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 3:13 p.m., threatening was reported on Cardinal Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 1:53 p.m., a violation of bail or a protective order was reported on Water Street.

10:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

10:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

10:43 p.m., loud noise was reported on Madison Avenue.

Wednesday at 8:20 a.m., loud noise was reported on Dartmouth Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 7:42 p.m., an assault was reported on Bog Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:26 a.m., a truancy was reported on Vallee Avenue.

8:31 a.m., an assault was reported on Cool Street.

9:14 a.m., a protection order was served on Water Street.

11:20 a.m., an assault was reported on Highwood Street.

12:10 p.m., a hit-and-run vehicle crash was reported at Elm Plaza.

2:20 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on North Street.

2:37 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Summer Street.

2:38 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Silver Street.

2:38 p.m., a vehicle hit-and-run was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

4:54 p.m., a protection order was served on College Avenue.

4:55 p.m., a protection order was served on College Avenue.

7:51 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Morrill Avenue.

11:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 4:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Wednesday at 3:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 4:48 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on China Road.

ARRESTS

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 8:31 p.m., Nathaniel R. Nadeau, 25, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant, as well as a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked and two counts of violating condition of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 4:39 p.m., Carl Edward Locke, 31, of Knox, was arrested on three warrants.

6:39 p.m., Shain Allen Sargent, 48, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of assault.

8:51 p.m., Sheena Marie Moshier, 33, of Canaan, was arrested on a warrant.

Wednesday at 8:40 a.m., Sarah R. Negrete, 36, of Fairfield, was arrested on a probation hold.

SUMMONS

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 12:14 a.m., Douglas Owen Carmichael, 20, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of attaching false plates.

