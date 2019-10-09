SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for June 3-7, 2019, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court:

Douglas L. Baker, 33, of Skowhegan, operating while license suspended or revoked June 3, 2019, in Skowhegan, $500 fine, 32-hour jail sentence.

Roger W. Bickmore Jr., 30, of Cambridge, operating after habitual offender revocation April 27, 2019, in Cambridge, $1,000 fine, six-month jail sentence.

Felicia M. Boutilier, 28, of harmony, unlawful possession of scheduled drug April 19, 2019, in Harmony, $400 fine.

Ashley Briggs, 22, of Parkman, operating under the influence April 6, 2019, in Palmyra, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Jason B. Bushey, 38, of Chebeague Island, burning without permit May 4, 2019, in Starks, $100 fine.

David P. Carlow, 29, of Waterville, on Aug. 8, 2018, in Solon: operating while license suspended or revoked, $500 fine; criminal mischief, five-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, dismissed.

Nickolas Cowan, 23, of New Portland, burning without permit May 12, 2019, in New Portland, $100 fine.

Wendy Currier, 53, of Solon, attaching false plates April 27, 2019, in Anson, $150 fine.

Michael R. Diaz, 37, of Waterville, domestic violence assault and violating condition of release March 18, 2019, in Norridgewock, dismissed.

Jason Emery, 40, of New Portland, out of door burning violation May 5, 2019, in New Portland, $50 fine.

Roland Flood, 57, of Anson, unlawful possession of scheduled drug April 14, 2019, in Madison, $400 fine.

Jennifer D. Fotter, 49, of Anson, burning prohibited material May 6, 2019, in Anson, $100 fine.

Mary L. Fournier, 48, of Skowhegan, operating under the influence March 16, 2019, in Canaan, $900 fine, 28-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension. Violating condition of release April 25, 2019, in Canaan, seven-day jail sentence.

Jessica Gordon, 38, of Skowhegan, operating while license suspended or revoked April 20, 2019, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Cory Laberge, 38, of Anson, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures April 30, 2019, in Anson, $250 fine.

Benjamin Lajoie, 28, of Vassalboro, operating under the influence May 31, 2019, in Palmyra, $700 fine, 30-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspended. Operating while license suspended or revoked, March 31, 2019, in Palmyra, dismissed.

Colleen Langley, 59, of Clinton, unlawful use of bait in artificial-lure-only water May 25, 2019, no town listed, $100 fine.

Robert A. Langley, 61, no town or residence listed, unlawful use of bait in artificial-lure-only water May 25, 2019, in Bowtown Township, $100 fine.

Christopher T. Laplante, 29, of Pittsfield, operating while license suspended or revoked March 24, 2019, in Pittsfield, dismissed.

Heather Lasselle, 29, of Pittsfield, operating under the influence March 1, 2019, in Pittsfield, $600 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Willis O. Libby, 39, of Norridgewock, burning prohibited material May 12, 2019, in Norridgewock, $100 fine.

Frank Lokant, 22, of Frankford, West Virginia, on March 3, 2018, in Fairfield: operating under the influence, $2,100 fine, five-year Department of Corrections sentence all but one year suspended, two-year probation, six-year license and registration suspension, $23,000 restitution; aggravated driving to endanger, operating under the influence and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, all dismissed. Three counts aggravated assault, March 5, 2018, in Fairfield, dismissed.

Alicia Lumbert, 37, of Solon, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit May 2, 2019, in Solon, dismissed.

Fredrick D. Macdonald, 23, of Madison, on March 31, 2019, in Madison: violating condition of release, 24-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release, dismissed.

Matthew J. McLaughlin, 27, of Cornville, on April 14, 2019, in Solon: theft by unauthorized use of property $250 fine; failing to make oral or written accident report, $250 fine.

Kevin Miller, 31, of Hartland, two counts violating condition of release April 12, 2019, in Hartland, dismissed. Violating condition of release May 24, 2019, in Hartland, 24-hour jail sentence.

Alan J. Mitchell II, 33, of Smithfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 10, 2019, in Norridgewock, seven-day jail sentence. On May 12, 2019, in Norridgewock: assault, $300 fine, 60-day jail sentence; aggravated assault, dismissed. Assault April 15, 2019, in Smithfield, dismissed.

Marija Moore, 37, of Hartland, operating while license suspended or revoked April 19, 2019, in Palmyra, $500 fine.

Katy Nickerson, 29, of Madison, violating condition of release April 30, 2019, in Madison, 24-hour jail sentence.

Conrad Nile, 44, of Canaan, violating condition of release June 6, 2019, in Canaan, 30-day jail sentence.

Gavin M. Patton, 20, of Skowhegan, operating under the influence March 29, 2019, in Norridgewock, $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Jennifer Rose Peterson, 29, of Farmington, operating while license suspended or revoked April 27, 2019, in Norridgewock, $250 fine.

William Smith, 22, of Pittsfield, criminal mischief April 5, 2019, in Pittsfield, 48-hour jail sentence, $250 restitution.

Stuart H. Twitchell, 73, no town of residence listed, burning prohibited material May 7, 2019, in Madison, $50 fine.

Christopher L. Veysey, 29, of Plymouth, operating while license suspended or revoked April 16, 2019, in Hartland, $500 fine.

Justin White, 34, of Newport, domestic violence terrorizing Jan. 30, 2019, in St. Albans, 364-day jail sentence all suspended, two-year probation.

