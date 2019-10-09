A Wells man is says his constitutional rights were violated in 2018 when he was denied medication while in jail.

Brian Dunnigan was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to York County Jail in February of 2018. Dunnigan is now suing jail guards and York County Sheriff William King, according to NewsCenter Maine.

According to the complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Portland, after Dunnigan was put in a cell alone, he told officers and a nurse that he was diabetic and would soon need insulin. In addition, Dunnigan said that he would also need medication because he had recently had surgery on his shoulder.

Dunnigan admitted that he was verbally aggressive, according to WCSH-TV but said that it was because he needed medication that he was not getting.

The complaint accuses three officers of pinning Dunnigan down and using a Taser on him repeatedly.

