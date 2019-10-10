IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:29 a.m., harassment was reported on Florence Street.
7:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commerce Drive.
8:58 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.
11:38 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Chapel Street.
11:40 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Albert Avenue.
2:29 p.m., fraud was reported on Civic Center Drive.
3:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.
4:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tall Pines Way.
5:01 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Littlefield Lane.
5:04 p.m., rescue officials responded to a reported odor of gas on Western Avenue.
5:51 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on West River Road.
6:12 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Quimby Street.
7:04 p.m., rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on Glenridge Drive.
7:37 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue.
7:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.
7:58 p.m., a dog bite was reported on Lees Court.
8:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported near Arsenal Street and Eastern Avenue.
8:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Denali Way.
9:26 p.m., a stray cat was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
9:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Burns Road.
Thursday at 1:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Chapel and Weston streets.
IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 11:44 a.m., harassment was reported on Birmingham Road.
IN PITTSTON, Thursday at 7:46 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Stoney Acres Road.
IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 2:11 p.m., theft was reported on Cross Hill Road.
7:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Riverside Drive.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 5:36 a.m., Kenneth H. Hebert, 58, of Ellsworth, was arrested on a warrant on Union Street.
8:39 p.m., Jamie Lyn L. Leclair, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on two charges of assault and a charge of violation of probation following a reported assault on Eastern Avenue.
10:10 p.m., Tasha Ryder, 27, of Augusta, was arrested on two warrants following a pedestrian check near Bangor and School streets.
Thursday at 1:21 a.m., Douglas Krajewski, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant following a report of suspicious activity on Stone Street.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:38 a.m., a 38-year-old Farmingdale man was issued a summons on a charge of passing a stopped school bus following a traffic stop near State Street and Oak Street.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Elections
Dale Crafts formally declares intent to run for Maine’s 2nd District U.S. House seat
-
Nation & World
Turkey presses Syrian assault as thousands flee the fighting
-
Local & State
Randolph officially votes to allow alcohol sales
-
Columnists
Cass R. Sunstein: Trump’s defiance of the House inquiry is hard to defend
-
Sports
Simone Biles wins 5th all-around title at gymnastics worlds