IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:29 a.m., harassment was reported on Florence Street.

7:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commerce Drive.

8:58 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

11:38 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Chapel Street.

11:40 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Albert Avenue.

2:29 p.m., fraud was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

4:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tall Pines Way.

5:01 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Littlefield Lane.

5:04 p.m., rescue officials responded to a reported odor of gas on Western Avenue.

5:51 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on West River Road.

6:12 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Quimby Street.

7:04 p.m., rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on Glenridge Drive.

7:37 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue.

7:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.

7:58 p.m., a dog bite was reported on Lees Court.

8:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported near Arsenal Street and Eastern Avenue.

8:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Denali Way.

9:26 p.m., a stray cat was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

9:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Burns Road.

Thursday at 1:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Chapel and Weston streets.

IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 11:44 a.m., harassment was reported on Birmingham Road.

IN PITTSTON, Thursday at 7:46 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Stoney Acres Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 2:11 p.m., theft was reported on Cross Hill Road.

7:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Riverside Drive.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 5:36 a.m., Kenneth H. Hebert, 58, of Ellsworth, was arrested on a warrant on Union Street.

8:39 p.m., Jamie Lyn L. Leclair, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on two charges of assault and a charge of violation of probation following a reported assault on Eastern Avenue.

10:10 p.m., Tasha Ryder, 27, of Augusta, was arrested on two warrants following a pedestrian check near Bangor and School streets.

Thursday at 1:21 a.m., Douglas Krajewski, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant following a report of suspicious activity on Stone Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:38 a.m., a 38-year-old Farmingdale man was issued a summons on a charge of passing a stopped school bus following a traffic stop near State Street and Oak Street.

