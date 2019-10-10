IN ANSON, Wednesday at 12:18 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Embden Pond Road.

5:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Arnolds Lane.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 3:41 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Main Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Wednesday at 8:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

IN CARTHAGE, Wednesday at 9:34 a.m., theft was reported on Coburn Road.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 6:30 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

12:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN CORNVILLE, Wednesday at 6:06 a.m., a burglary was reported on Spurwink Lane.

4:35 p.m., theft was reported on Melody Lane.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 6:17 a.m., theft was reported on Bartlett Street.

1:33 p.m., an assault was reported on Page Terrace.

3:15 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Elm Street.

6:21 p.m., threatening was reported on Kennebec Street.

IN JAY, Wednesday at 3:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 11:17 a.m., theft was reported on East Madison Road.

3:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.

IN NEW SHARON, Wednesday at 8:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 5:04 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Brandy Avenue.

8:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winding Hill Road.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 7:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxbow Road.

10:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 7:46 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Stoney Acres Road.

8:14 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Lincoln Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 10:05 a.m., a harassment complaint was made on Dartmouth Street.

10:20 a.m., an assault was reported on Academy Circle.

1:19 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Water Street.

2:23 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

2:50 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

2:55 p.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.

3:45 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Water Street.

6:53 p.m., vandalism was reported on Fairview Avenue.

IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 2:11 p.m., theft was reported on Cross Hill Road.

7:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Riverside Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 11:44 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

11:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Plaza.

3:40 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with a personal injury was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Morrill Ave.

5:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sherwin Street.

6:21 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

7:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

Thursday at 3:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

5:25 a.m., theft was reported on Summer Street.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 3:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 10:33 a.m., identity theft was reported on Benton Ave.

Arrests

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 8:40 a.m., Sarah Negrete, 36, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault and a probation hold.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:05 p.m., Joshua Pelletier, 28, of Greenville, was arrested on charges of failure to give a correct name, two counts of theft and two counts of violating conditions of release following a pedestrian check on Main Street.

Thursday at 3:35 a.m., Kaelin Fischer, 23, of Bangor, was arrested on a warrant following a report of suspicious activity on College Avenue.

Summonses

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 5:56 p.m., James Loisel, 50, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended license following a motor vehicle stop on Main Street.

