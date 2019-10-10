The third annual Paranormal Festival presented by Central Maine Ghost Hunters and Ghost Research and Investigations of Maine returns Friday and Saturday bringing vendors, psychics, tarot card readers, ghost investigations, live music and food to the historic Olde Mill Place at 934 Main St. in Vassalboro.

Festivities begin Friday with a meet and greet 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. with psychic medium Sonny Robinson, paranormal researcher John Zaffis and paranormal investigative equipment inventor Jay Prather. The meet and greet will be followed by a psychic reading by Robinson from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

An overnight paranormal investigation of the mill will begin at 7 p.m. and be lead by members of the Ghost Hunters group and the ghost researchers group.

Saturday’s schedule is loaded with lectures beginning at 10 a.m. with mill owner Ray Breton’s presentation on the history of the building.

The list of guest speakers includes Cory Heinzen, owner of the infamous “Conjuring House,” television personality Bill Brock, author Novar Slevik, cryptozoologist Loren Coleman and authors Summer Paradis and Sandra Vivian Graul.

Zaffis and Prather will also be present Saturday, with Zaffis hosting a question and answer session at 12:30 and Prather demonstrating his IDC ghost box devices three times throughout the day.

After festivities wrap up at 5 p.m., another paranormal investigation of the mill will commence. Leaders of the hunters and researchers will split attendees into four groups and will rotate between different parts of the mill over the course of five hours.

The turnout is expected to be large given tickets are nearly sold out, according to Dustin Marcia, founder of Central Maine Ghost Hunters.

“This is an event you won’t want to miss,” Marcia said.

The sponsoring groups donate a portion of Parafest’s proceeds to the Olde Mill Place, which has been the venue for many haunted events since Breton bought the building in 2010.

Tickets can be purchased at the festival’s website, and more information on CMGH and GRIM can be found on the groups’ Facebook pages.

