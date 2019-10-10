SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for June 10-14, 2019, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court:

Dakota M. Clement, 21, of Hampden, on April 15, 2019, in Madison: criminal mischief, $250 fine, $91.53 restitution; terrorizing, dismissed.

Manuel C. Conchinha, no date of birth listed, of Clinton, operating without safety equipment April 28, 2019, in Pittsfield, $100 fine.

Dalton L. Damren, 24, of Moody, on Dec. 28, 2018, in Jackman: operating snowmobile under influence over 21, $400 fine; operating snowmobile to endanger and violating snowmobile noise level, dismissed.

Ted V. Dennis, 36, of Gardiner, fishing without valid license May 7, 2019, no town listed, $100 fine.

Bruce Dostie Jr., 47, of Greenville, operating snowmobile under influence over 21 March 31, 2019, no town listed, $400 fine, 48-hour jail sentence.

Philip Hanley, 23, of Newfields, New Hampshire, on March 16, 2019, in Jackman: operating snowmobile under influence over 21, $400 fine, 48-hour jail sentence; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, dismissed.

Cory Laberge, 38, of Anson, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures April 30, 2019, in Anson, $250 fine.

Kenneth Lyons Jr., 25, of Detroit, operating under the influence April 2, 2019, in Pittsfield, $500 fine, 180-day jail sentence all but seven days suspended, one-year administrative release, 150-day license suspension. Violating condition of release April 3, 2019, in Madison, seven-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release May 29, 2019, in Skowhegan, seven-day jail sentence.

Jennifer Rose Mills, 39, of Hartland, on June 10, 2019, in Hartland: violating condition of release, 24-hour jail sentence; operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine.

Cheryl A. Moore, 60, of Skowhegan, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 6, 2019, in Skowhegan, 48-hour jail sentence.

Charles Quimby, 18, of Winslow, passing stopped school bus April 25, 2019, in Fairfield, $250 fine.

Christine Samuels, 54, of Canaan, on April 12, 2019, in Canaan: failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, $500 fine; violating condition of release, dismissed.

Heather R. Saunders, 32, of St. Albans, on March 21, 2019, in St. Albans: assault, $300 fine; criminal trespass, dismissed.

Jordan D. Walker, 23, of Skowhegan, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 28, 2019, in Skowhegan, $300 fine.

Christopher D. White, 51, of Skowhegan, on June 4, 2019, in Fairfield: operating under the influence, $600 fine, four-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; operating after registration suspended, dismissed.

Jeromy J. Williams, 43, of Canaan, illegal possession of firearm Jan. 14, 2019, in Canaan, $1,000 fine.

