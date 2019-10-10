The Met: Turandot will be shown at 12:55 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Waterville Opera House, 1 Common St., in Waterville.

This live broadcast from The Metropolitan Opera House in New York City is written by Giacomo Puccini.

Franco Zeffirelli’s spectacular production returns to cinemas, with Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the Met’s Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer music director, conducting his first Puccini opera with the company.

Soprano Christine Goerke takes on the icy title princess, alongside tenor Roberto Aronica as the unknown prince vying for her love.

Approximate running time is three hours with two intermissions.

Tickets cost $17-$23.

For more information, visit operahouse.org or call 873-7000.

