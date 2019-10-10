The Met: Turandot will be shown at 12:55 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Waterville Opera House, 1 Common St., in Waterville.
This live broadcast from The Metropolitan Opera House in New York City is written by Giacomo Puccini.
Franco Zeffirelli’s spectacular production returns to cinemas, with Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the Met’s Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer music director, conducting his first Puccini opera with the company.
Soprano Christine Goerke takes on the icy title princess, alongside tenor Roberto Aronica as the unknown prince vying for her love.
Approximate running time is three hours with two intermissions.
Tickets cost $17-$23.
For more information, visit operahouse.org or call 873-7000.
.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Life & Culture
The Met’s ‘Turandot’ to be rebroadcast at the Waterville Opera House
-
Maine Crime
Somerset County courts for June 10-14, 2019
-
Community
Two calls for art: Plein Air and Abstract
-
Community
Facilitator training for grieving children’s program to start Oct. 21
-
Life & Culture
Mandeville, Richards to perform in Vienna