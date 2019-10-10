WOOLWICH — A tractor trailer truck crashed into water along Route 1 early Thursday morning.

The crash was reported at 5:39 a.m. The truck was traveling north on Route 1 when it appears the driver fell asleep and went off the road into the dike.

The driver, 60 year-old Steven Brown of Providence, Rhode Island, was trapped until rescued by boat, according to a press release.

Brown was taken to Mid Coast Hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, according to Woolwich Fire Chief Michael Demers.

The tractor trailer is registered to Medline Inc. and was transporting medical supplies.

Speed and alcohol don’t appear to be factors in the crash, the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash is still under investigation.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection and Brunswick firefighters were called to the scene to contain and clean up diesel that spilled into the dike, Demers said. He was being transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland as of 10 a.m., according to a Mid Coast spokesperson.

As of 7:50 a.m., Route 1 traffic was moving slowly but freely in both lanes.

