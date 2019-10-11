PITTSFIELD — The Winslow High School football team trailed at halftime Friday night — an oddity considering it rarely trails in any game these days — but throughout the first half, it was outplayed by Maine Central Institute.

In the second half, though, everything the Black Raiders did offensively clicked. Seven second half drives. Seven second half touchdowns.

“He told us we hadn’t played four quarters yet.” Winslow senior co-captain Colby Pomeroy said, pointing at coach Mike Siviski. “We had to come out like this was the fourth quarter.”

Winslow’s second half offensive onslaught, combined with three turnover forced by the Black Raider defense, led to a 61-37 Winslow win in a game between the top two contenders in Class C North.

Winslow improved to 5-1, while MCI is 4-2.

Since an opening week loss to Wells, Winslow had not been tested, averaging more than 60 points per game in four straight routs.

“Our starters haven’t played four quarters since the Wells game. We had to bring it,” Siviski said. “I’m very happy with the way we played the second half.”

Winslow took a 20-19 lead early in the third quarter when Cody Ivey caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Pomeroy. The lead lasted three minutes, before the Huskies retook it with an Isaac Bussell one yard run.

The Black Raiders regained the lead, this time for good, when Ivey caught another Pomeroy touchdown pass, this one for 24 yards, with 2:39 left in the third.

“That was great chemistry,” Ivey, who had four catches for 89 yards, said. “The line had great blocking all game.”

Pomeroy hit Nathan Newgard with a 22-yard touchdown pass with 47 seconds left in the third for a 34-25 lead.

“They run the same pass play over and over again, and we’re not defending it,” MCI coach Tom Bertrand said. “They executed and we didn’t. They played four quarters of football and we played two and a quarter.”

Will Russell caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Friend 51 seconds into the fourth, pulling the Huskies within three points, 34-31, but that was as close as MCI would get. Rob Clark ran for three of his four touchdowns in the fourth, with scoring runs of 6, 44, and 55 yards. Clark finished with 288 yards rushing on 20 carries. Pomeroy threw for 147 yards.

The Huskies scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 19-14 halftime lead over the Black Raiders. If the Huskies were feelings any after effects from last week’s lopsided loss to Wells, they were not showing it.

MCI took the lead with 1:03 left in the half, 46 seconds after Winslow scored to take a 14-13 lead. The Huskies benefited from a pair of Winslow penalties on the kickoff, a face mask and a personal foul dead ball after the play to tack on 30 yards and begin the drive at the Winslow 32. On the second play, Russell (7 catches for 128 yards) caught a pass from Friend in the left flat, and dove to the end zone for the 25-yard touchdown play and the lead.

Seconds earlier, Winslow mounted a four play scoring drive after an MCI late hit on the kickoff gave it the ball at the Huskies 35. Clark’s 24-yard scoring run with 1:49 left in the half gave the Black Raiders a brief one point lead.

Winslow took a 7-0 lead on the game’s opening drive, needing just four plays to go 63 yards. Isaiah Goldsmith’s six yard run gave Winslow a 7-0 barely a minute into the game.

With five running backs out, MCI converted guard Bussell into a fullback, and the big man delivered with a pair of second quarter touchdown runs. First, Bussell scored from a yard out to tie the game 49 seconds in the second quarter. With 3:41 left, Bussell added a 4-yard touchdown run for a 13-7 lead.

“We knew (Bussell’s) athletic. If we could afford to, we’d move him back there the whole time.” Bertrand said.

Bussell finished with 169 yards on 25 carries.

“Bussell is a hell of a football player, offensively and defensively.” Siviski said.

