IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:05 a.m., an animal complaint of a dog at large was made on Bunny Street.
11:22 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Winthrop Street.
11:51 a.m., missing persons were reported on Western Avenue.
11:56 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Noyes and Bangor streets.
12:57 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Memorial Circle.
1:21 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at State and Green streets.
1:26 p.m., fraud was reported on Capitol Street.
1:28 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Leighton Road.
2:10 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Murray Street.
3:03 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Memorial Circle.
3:05 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Cedar Court.
3:53 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Memorial Circle.
3:55 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.
4:08 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Water Street.
5:43 p.m., a theft was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
5:55 p.m., missing persons were reported on Whitten Road.
7:21 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Sewall Street.
8:51 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Civic Center and Commerce drives.
10:17 p.m., an assault was reported on Sewall Street.
IN HALLOWELL, Thursday at 9:41 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 2:26 p.m., Donald Jayne, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on two warrants on Medical Center Parkway.
3:01 p.m., a 33-year-old woman, name and municipality of residence unavailable by press time, was arrested following the report of theft on Stephen King Drive. The charges were also unavailable by press time.
9:17 p.m., Staceylee M. Taylor, 36, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant following the report of a disturbance at Western Avenue and Sewall Street.
