IN ALBION, Thursday at 11:18 p.m., noise was reported on China Road.

IN ANSON, Thursday at 4:20 p.m., a caller from Main Street reported a scam.

9:54 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Campground Road.

IN ATHENS, Thursday at 6:19 p.m., threatening was reported on Brighton Road.

IN BENTON, Thursday at 5:33 p.m., harassment was reported on River Road.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 4:40 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Wildwood Lane.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Thursday at 2:20 p.m., a fire with a tree and lines down was reported on Hutchins Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Thursday at 6 p.m., a caller from West Road reported someone was missing.

Friday at 7:09 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on West Road.

IN CHINA, Thursday at 12:57 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Route 17.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 8:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gustafson Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Thursday at 12:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spurwink Lane.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 1:20 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on McKenzie Avenue.

10:18 a.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

11:45 a.m., a burglary was reported on Skowhegan Road.

10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

10:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

Friday at 8:44 a.m., a violation of bail or a protective order was reported on Osborne Court.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 11:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

11:22 a.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Wilton Road.

12:14 p.m., an assault was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

7:04 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on High Street.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 2:47 p.m., a caller from Athens Road reported a scam.

IN JACKMAN, Thursday at 4:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 10:03 a.m., trespassing was reported on John Street.

11:39 a.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

At noon, a theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

Friday at 1:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 8:25 a.m., vandalism was reported on Madison Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 10:33 a.m., a caller from High Street reported someone was missing.

11:42 p.m., noise was reported on Main Street.

IN RANGELEY, Thursday at 2:21 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 1:15 p.m., a case involving larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Water Street.

3:06 p.m., an assault was reported on Winter Street.

6:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

6:20 p.m., harassment was reported on Beech Street.

6:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Beech Street.

7:23 p.m., a caller from Riverside Drive reported a scam.

8:21 p.m., vandalism was reported on Waterville Road.

9:19 p.m., a theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:22 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

10:59 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Edgewood Street.

11:06 a.m., a caller from Elm Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

11:40 a.m., harassment was reported on Ticonic Street.

1:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

11:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 9:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weld Road.

12:09 p.m., harassment was reported on Eastern Avenue.

3:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Eastern Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 12:20 p.m., a theft was reported on Baker Street.

7:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.

Friday at 12:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bay Street.

ARRESTS

IN ALBION, Thursday at 11:18 p.m., Richard Fred Walls, 33, of Albion, was arrested on a warrant.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 10:48 p.m., Jason E. Frost, 46, of New Sharon, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 7:03 a.m., Charles C. Avery, 66, of Solon, was arrested on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and exceeding bag limit on deer.

11:48 a.m., Alexander James Avery, 29, of Fairfield, was arrested on four warrants.

7:13 p.m., Diane Rachelle Cooper, 47, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

Friday at 3:49 a.m., Nathan Michael Withee, 40, of Madison, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and refusing to sign a criminal summons.

3:23 p.m., Jenna M. O’Brien, 27, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violation of a protective order.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 10:27 p.m., Ryan Dyer, 43, of Waterville, was arrested on three warrants.

Also at 10:27 p.m., Kristen Hopkins, 31, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants.

6:10 p.m., Christopher Hardison, 36, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN CHINA, Thursday at 2:38 p.m., Stephen Sarnow, 62, of Hackettstown, New Jersey, was summoned on a charge of motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over the speed limit.

