The city of Portland will receive close to $900,000 in federal funds to help pay for an influx of asylum-seeking refugees that streamed into the city earlier this year, according to U.S. Sen. Susan Collins.

“Portland and the surrounding communities stepped up, and numerous volunteers compassionately met the humanitarian needs of asylum seekers, but the expense should not fall on the people of Maine alone,” Collins tweeted at about 9 a.m. “A national crisis requires a national solution.”

The city of will receive $864,000 in reimbursement for its efforts to provide shelter for more than 300 refugees that flooded into the city in June after they crossed into the U.S. at the southern border with Mexico.

Additionally, the Preble Street social service agency will receive $20,400 and the Jewish Community Alliance will receive $8,100.

The funding is part of more than $30 million in emergency federal funding that was earmarked for U.S. cities that are coping with an influx of asylum seeking immigrants, many from sub-Saharan Africa.

Collins, who serves as the ranking Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, was instrumental in the funds coming to Portland, which received the second largest grant amount behind San Diego, as part of the $4.5 billion package aimed at addressing the crisis at the U.S. border with Mexico.

The measure also included $2.88 billion in funding for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services so it could provide adequate and appropriate shelter from the hundreds of immigrant children in its custody.

Starting in June, as many as three to four families from African countries such as Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo began arriving weekly at Portland’s Family Shelter each week after crossing the southern U.S. border. The city turned the Portland Expo into a large temporary shelter as the number of asylum seekers increased.

